New Regulations to Severely Limit Arctic Cruise Tourism

The Norwegian Government will amend environmental regulations in Svalbard, marking a significant turning point for Arctic cruise tourism.

To preserve the unique wilderness and wildlife of one of Europe’s largest untouched areas, the government is introducing measures limiting how cruise lines operate. These are measures that are set to redefine the future of visiting this remote destination.

New Measures Impact Arctic Cruising

The idea of sailing to the Arctic may not align with everyone’s vision of a perfect cruise. However, the Svalbard archipelago has become a significant attraction for nature lovers, offering a chance to explore one of Europe’s last untouched wilderness areas aboard expedition cruise ships.

While cruise ships that sail to the region are generally not the huge cruise ships we see elsewhere, the number of ships has been increasing significantly in the last couple of years. The expedition vessels carry, on average, between 50 and 500 guests, with the majority of ships carrying a maximum of 200 guests.

Longyearbyen, the most northern city in the world, located on Svalbard, will occasionally see larger cruise ships arriving, although these do not typically sail to environmentally fragile areas.

The introduction of stringent measures from January 1, 2025, includes restrictions on the number of guests allowed ashore and limitations on ship sizes that are expected to drastically alter the Arctic cruising experience.

Under the new regulations, cruise ships visiting Svalbard will now be limited to 200 guests in protected areas, a measure designed to minimize human impact on the fragile environment.

Furthermore, the viewing opportunities for iconic Arctic wildlife such as walruses will be significantly reduced. Regulations now mandate a distance of at least 150 meters from these animals, ensuring their undisturbed habitat but limiting close encounters for guests.

Similarly, the requirement mandates that ships maintain a 5-knot speed limit within 500 meters of land outside bird cliffs. This regulation is enforced during the sensitive period from April 1 to August 31. As a result, it restricts the possibilities for zodiacs to approach bird sites and simultaneously conduct scenic cruising around the area.

The ban on breaking fast ice restricts ships with ice class from entering areas with fast ice, which in turn will protect the habitat of seals, polar bears, and walruses, which use the ice for resting, breeding, and as a platform for hunting.

Breaking fast ice can also accelerate melting by increasing the amount of open water, which absorbs more sunlight than ice. This absorption, while minimal, leads to higher water temperatures and can contribute to the global trend of ice melt, further exacerbating the effects of climate change.

Preserving Svalbard’s Wilderness

The new regulations present both challenges and opportunities for the cruise industry and its guests. While the limitations may reduce the flexibility and scope of Arctic cruises, they also encourage a more sustainable and respectful approach to exploring one of the planet’s last wilderness frontiers.

Andreas Bjelland Eriksen, the Norwegian Minister of Climate and Environment, told High North News: “Climate change together with increased activity has resulted in great pressure on the vulnerable Arctic wildlife and nature in Svalbard. We are now tightening the environmental regulations in Svalbard to strengthen the protection of flora and fauna.”

Contrary to the perception that cruise operators venturing to Svalbard might primarily cause disturbances, their contribution has been significantly positive.

Over the years, companies like Oceanwide Expeditions from the Netherlands and Quark Expeditions from Canada, among others, have implemented environmental protection initiatives. These programs have played a pivotal role in establishing many of the current rules and regulations.

The Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators has expressed concerns regarding the recent regulations affecting cruise activities in Svalbard.

The organization said it is disappointed with the policy-making process and the stringent measures adopted, which they believe will significantly impact operations and strain the areas still available for shore landings.

Despite a comprehensive consultation process and the industry’s efforts to offer solutions to protect Svalbard’s wildlife and wilderness, the association finds the new restrictions challenging.

However, the requirement for ships to sail with fewer guests or the outright prohibition of larger vessels in certain areas could lead to a more exclusive and potentially enriching experience for those who visit. This shift may also encourage the development of smaller, more eco-friendly ships designed specifically for sensitive environments like Svalbard.