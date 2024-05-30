New Princess Cruises Premium Liquors Collection Rolls Out Across the Fleet

Princess Cruises has unveiled its new “Love Line Premium Liquors” collection, developed in collaboration with celebrities Pitbull, Jason Aldean, and Romero Britto. The exclusive selection of wines and spirits is set to enhance the experience for guests sailing on the Love Boat ships, beginning with the new Sphere-class Sun Princess.

“The Love Line Collection is a natural extension of the elegance and sophistication found throughout our Princess ships and makes every sip a journey worth savoring,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

Sun Princess Cruise Ship

He went on to add that Princess Cruises is proud to introduce “an exceptional selection of spirits that reflect the diverse tastes and preferences of our guests.”

Currently offered on the 175,000-gross-ton Sun Princess, which debuted on February 28, 2024, the Love Line Premium Liquors collection is currently being rolled out across the entire fleet for their summer voyages.

Guests booked on a Princess Premier package, which includes premium drinks as well as two specialty meals per sailing, unlimited casual meals and desserts, fee-waived OceanNow delivery, unlimited room service delivery, reserved theater seating, fitness classes, and Wi-Fi, will have these premium spirits as part of their beverage collection.

Princess Collaborates with Pitbull, Romero Britto and Jason Aldean

The Love Line Collection includes the unique contributions of each celebrity partner, highlighting their individual tastes and styles. For instance, globally renowned Miami-based musician Pitbull, also known as Mr. 305, lent his hand to the creation of the Voli 305 Vodka.

Meant to embody the vibrant energy of Miami nightlife, the vodka is distilled in Miami and features regionally sourced Florida sweet corn to create a distinctive vodka with a smooth finish.

For an equally distinctive liquor, Brazilian artist Romero Britto, founder of the Happy Art Movement, teamed up with Venetian winemaker Villa Sandi to create Love Prosecco. The renowned prosecco maker has been creating Champagne-inspired sparkling wine since 1622.

Voli 305 Vodka by Pitbull

Britto’s Love Prosecco is noted for its refreshing taste with flavors of melon, lemon, mineral, and white peach. Britto also designed the bottle to mirror the unique artwork and design of the Love by Britto restaurant found on Princess Cruises, which showcases art meant to inspire fun, love, and optimism.

Love Prosecco will be a feature of the dining experience at Love by Britto on Sun Princess and will also be available across the Princess fleet.

Also, a part of the Love Line Collection is three wines created by legendary country singer Jason Aldean, along with his sister Kai Wicks and country artist Chuck Wicks. The Melorosa Sauvignon Blanc offers a crisp and dry wine, with hints of herbs and grasses, while the Melorosa Cabernet Sauvignon features rich dark fruit notes, with flavors of blueberry and blackberry, and hints of mocha and cedar.

Love Prosecco by Britto (Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises)

The Love Line Collection also includes a Red Blend wine, with all three wines developed in California.

Sun Princess is currently sailing a 21-night Mediterranean voyage that launched in Barcelona, Spain, on May 11. The roundtrip cruise is visiting iconic ports, including Gibraltar; Marseille, France; Rome (Civitavecchia); Istanbul, Turkey; and Mykonos, Greece.

Princess Cruises, which is owned by Carnival Corporation, operates a fleet of 15 ships, all currently sailing. Caribbean Princess, Sky Princess, and Regal Princess are sailing in Europe, with roundtrip voyage from Southampton to Northern Europe, while Diamond Princess is homeported in Yokohama, Japan, for the summer.

Seven ships are in Alaska this summer, including Royal Princess, Grand Princess, Discovery Princess, Sapphire Princess, Crown Princess, Majestic Princess, and Ruby Princess, all of which began sailing from Vancouver earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Emerald Princess, Island Princess, and Enchanted Princess will spend the summer in the Caribbean, sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

Coral Princess, which will wrap up a world cruise in Sydney, Australia on August 19, will spend its summer months in Europe after it arrives in the Canary Islands on June 2.