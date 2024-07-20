New Princess Cruise Ship Will Never Open Key Features

Princess Cruises has announced that key adventurous features aboard their newest ship, Sun Princess, will not be able to open. This follows months of closures for these features as the ship has been sailing since her debut on February 28, 2024 without the features open for guests.

The never-to-open features are the RollGlider, Coastal Climb, and Ropes Course attractions within the ship’s Park19 space. These highly anticipated options were to have offered fun and adventurous diversions for guests eager for unique, oceangoing thrills.

“We regret to announce that Princess is unable to accept delivery of the RollGlider, Coastal Climb, and Ropes Course features within Park19 aboard Sun Princess and those experiences will not be opening,” the cruise line confirmed in a statement.

Sun Princess Park19

The RollGlider was to have been a first of its kind glider-style zipline experience that would move riders at speeds up to 11 miles per hour while they were suspended from an overhead track. The feature was planned to be ADA-accessible, ensuring that all family members could take in marvelous views.

Coastal Climb was the ship’s ropes course, with a variety of bridges, nets, planks, and other challenging features that offered higher and higher views for the most adventurous travelers.

Ascending from deck 19 to 20, the climb was topped with an outstanding, 360-degree view from The Lookout, an open-air observation deck and the highest point available to guests on the ship.

Now, these key features will not be opening to guests after all. No details about why the features cannot be opened have been confirmed, though the permanent closure could be related to safety considerations, construction flaws, regulations in different destinations, or many other factors. At this time, no new features have been announced for the space occupied by these attractions.

“We are actively evaluating these areas for future recreational opportunities to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all our guests,” the statement from Princess Cruises said.

Many cruise ships are home to unique rides, features, and challenges, from roller coasters to surf simulators to go-kart tracks. Undoubtedly, Princess Cruises will continue to receive guest feedback and consider new options to install aboard Sun Princess to offer everyone great experiences and fun memory-making activities.

Sun Princess Infinite Horizon

The 175,500-gross-ton Sun Princess, first in the line’s Sphere class of vessels, is currently offering diverse Mediterranean itineraries. She will make her first transatlantic crossing in late September, moving to Fort Lauderdale to spend the winter season in the Caribbean. The ship can welcome 4,300 guests aboard, and is also home to roughly 1,500 international crew members.

Sun Princess‘s sister ship, the upcoming Star Princess, was likely to have had similar adventurous features onboard.

No announcements have yet been made about whether or not the features will debut on the second Sphere-class ship or if they will be replaced with different options. Star Princess is currently under construction with Fincantieri and scheduled to debut in October 2025.

What Can Guests Still Do?

The Park19 space on Sun Princess still offers both adventurous and relaxing options for travelers. For thrill-seekers, the best views are had at Infinite Horizon, which features cantilevered walls extending out over the sides of the ship for adrenaline-inducing views.

Cruisers of all ages will enjoy the Splash Zone with its colorful water sculpture and fun pop jets as a space to chill out, while guests who want to relax while staying dry will head for the Hammock Area for laid-back vibes.

Sun Princess also offers a classic Recreational Court as a multifunctional sports space for cornhole, shuffleboard, ping pong, and more. For travelers looking to stay fit and take in ocean breezes, the Jogging Track is not to be missed and offers elevated views to enjoy with a morning, afternoon, or evening stroll, jog, or run.