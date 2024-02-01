Carnival Auctioning Special Item Inspired by Newest Ship

Carnival Cruise Line is holding a special auction for a custom-made pair cowboy boots to benefit Operation Homefront, a unique fundraiser that has special connections to the cruise line’s newest ship, Carnival Jubilee.

The pair of boots are identical to the pair worn by Christine Duffy while she welcomed the first guests aboard the new ship in December 2023, and will be custom-made for the auction’s winner.

Carnival Cruise Line Auctioning Themed Cowboy Boots

Carnival Cruise Line has invited guests to support military families and own a very special part of Carnival Jubilee memorabilia – a custom-made pair of cowboy boots. The cruise line is holding an email auction for the boots with all proceeds donated to Operation Homefront, one of Carnival’s charitable partners.

The boots, designed by Associate Vice President of Interior Design and Architecture for Carnival Cruise Line Petu Kummala, feature not only the name Carnival, but also the cruise line’s characteristic whale tail funnel as well as the iconic Star of Texas that also adorns the bow of Carnival Jubilee.

The original pair of boots were worn by Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy as she welcomed travelers aboard Carnival Jubilee on December 23, 2023. Those original boots will be permanently displayed aboard the ship to further showcase its connection to the Lone Star State.

Carnival Jubilee Boots

“These cowboy boots are an ultimate piece of Carnival regalia, and such a fun way to celebrate the arrival of our new Carnival Jubilee,” said Duffy. “Even more special though is the opportunity for someone to have the only other pair that will ever be made – and for a cause we’re all passionate about here at Carnival.”

The auction pair of boots will be commissioned by Carnival and custom made for the auction’s winner by Parker Boot Company. The Houston-based company uses all genuine leather and time-honored methods for crafting fine boots, with personalized attention to ensure the highest quality and customization.

Place Your Bids

The auction – with bids submitted via email – will run for three weeks. A custom-made pair of Parker Boot Company boots typically cost around $8,000. Should the winning bid exceed $10,000, Carnival Cruise Line will also add a 7-night cruise aboard Carnival Jubilee in a balcony stateroom to the prize.

The 183,900-gross-ton, Excel-class vessel is homeported from Galveston, offering 7-night Western Caribbean itineraries that visit Roatan, Honduras as well as Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico.

Carnival Jubilee Boots

To enter the auction, guests must email Carnival Cruise Line with the amount of their bid, their full legal name, telephone number, and their Very Important Fun Person (VIFP) loyalty number, if applicable.

A special blog has been set up for auction updates, and the winner – who submits the highest bid – will be announced at Carnival Jubilee‘s official naming ceremony. The exact date for the naming ceremony has not yet been announced.

Carnival Cruise Line Supporting Operation Homefront

Carnival Cruise Line partners with Operation Homefront on a number of charitable ventures. In November 2023, the cruise line introduced a special “Heroes American Pale Ale” available aboard the five vessels with onboard breweries: Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Celebration, and Mardi Gras.

The new brew debuted on Veterans Day, and $1 for each pint glass purchased is donated to Operation Homefront. Select ships are also selling special Heroes souvenir pint glasses, which also include $1 donations to Operation Homefront.

“We’re proud to sail more veterans and military families than any other cruise line, and so proud that our guests support our causes generously,” said Duffy.

Operation Homefront offers support to military families in a variety of ways, including offering housing assistance, providing children with back-to-school supplies, holiday toy drives, and more.