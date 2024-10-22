New Game Venue Will Be Featured on NCL’s New Prima Plus-Class Ships

Excited about the upcoming Prima Plus Class ships set to debut starting next year? Well, Norwegian Cruise Line’s latest teaser will certainly get you counting down the days until you can set sail.

Beyond the already highly touted, first-ever hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide to be called the Aqua Slidecoaster, the cruise line’s upcoming Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna will introduce several more new experiences and expanded spaces, including a first-ever Aqua and Luna Game Zone.

This evolution of NCL’s Galaxy Pavilion will feature a mix of virtual reality and classic arcade games, including retro titles like Ms. Pac-Man and Donkey Kong.

Guests can also try interactive experiences like Space Racing, which puts them in the driver’s seat of a virtual racing game, and Beat Hero, which involves using dual swords to hit targets in time with music.

The revamped Bull’s Eye Bar will complement the gaming venue with a new take on darts, incorporating video game-style graphics and automated scoring into the full-service bar’s offerings.

Additionally, the new Tee Time will offer a super-sized mini-golf course with 12 interactive holes across two decks. Each hole will be themed around the Wonders of the World, and the new courses will be even bigger than those found on the first two Prima-class ships, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva.

Plus, the cruise line is giving guests more recreational spaces by introducing a dedicated pickleball court, which will be removed from The Stadium. The Stadium will continue to offer shuffleboard, sub-soccer, Ping-Pong, foosball, and beer-pong games.

Pickleball Court Aqua and Luna (Photo Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line)

“We provide our guests with more to do with a variety of fun, exciting, and elevated experiences for every type of traveler,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“The two sister ships will introduce a brand-new venue to the fleet, the Aqua and Luna Game Zone, along with thoughtfully redesigned spaces and bringing back many more of our best-in-class offerings, beloved by our guests and inspired by their feedback,” he continued.

Still, it won’t be all fun and games aboard the new ships, set to debut in April 2025 and 2026, respectively. Wellness options will also be enhanced in the revamped Mandara Spa and Pulse Fitness Center.

Here, the spa will feature new services like a clay sauna, IV drip therapy, and thalassotherapy loungers. At the same time, the fitness center will offer a broader range of classes, including yoga and Pilates, as well as a dedicated spin studio.

The ships will also see twice as many heated loungers in their thermal suites, providing more opportunities for relaxation at sea while bringing back favorites like the charcoal sauna, ice room, salt room, and salt flotation pool.

Mandara Spa heated loungers Aqua and Luna (Photo Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line)

A Bigger and Better Prima Class

Currently undergoing construction at Fincantieri’s Marghera shipyard near Venice, Italy, Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna will be 10 percent bigger than the first two Prima-class ships.

Successfully floated out in April 2024, the 156,300-gross-ton, 3,571-passenger Norwegian Aqua will initially homeport in Port Canaveral, Florida, near Orlando. When it debuts on April 16, 2025, it will offer 7-night Caribbean itineraries.

The vessel will enjoy calls in the Dominican Republic, British Virgin Islands, and US Virgin Islands, as well as numerous stops at the cruise line’s private destination, Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

In August, Norwegian Aqua will reposition to New York City, offering 5- and 7-night voyages to Bermuda through October before returning to Florida where she will homeport in Miami through April 2026 while offering Eastern Caribbean itineraries to guests.

At that time, sister ship Norwegian Luna will complete her construction and join Norwegian Aqua in Miami, featuring Western and Eastern Caribbean routes that also include stops in Great Stirrup Cay, as well as Norwegian’s other private destination, Harvest Caye in Belize.