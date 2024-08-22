Multiple Crown Princess Voyages Cancelled Due to Dry Dock Rescheduling

Princess Cruises has announced the cancellation of multiple voyages aboard the Crown Princess scheduled between September and December 2025. The cancellation follows the rescheduling of the ship’s dry dock maintenance period.

According to the cruise line, the cancellations aboard the 3,080-passenger vessel impact several key itineraries, including departures on September 26, November 4, and December 21, 2025.

In a notice sent to affected passengers, Princess Cruises said, “At time, circumstances and operational considerations arise that require us to make changes to bookings and itineraries.

“Unfortunately, due to a rescheduling of the ship’s drydock maintenance period, we must regrettably cancel the cruise you have planned on Crown Princess.”

The originally scheduled journey in September, departing from Sydney, Australia and traveling to Singapore, was an 18-night cruise calling in Brisbane, Airlie Beach, and Darwin, Australia; Lombok, Indonesia; and Penang and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Read Also: What is the Best Way to Book a Cruise?

The cruise has now been rescheduled and Princess Cruises has automatically transferred bookings to an 18-day Asia & Australia voyage departing on November 11, 2025. It will communicate full itinerary details to passengers by September 15, 2024.

Guests of this cruise will also receive a $300 AUD air credit to use toward Princess EZair, as well as $200 AUD onboard credit per person for up to two guests.

Although the cruise line will honor the original voyage pricing, any pre-booked shore excursions, dining reservations, and spa appointments have been cancelled and must be rebooked. The original bookings will be refunded to passengers via their original payment method.

Unfortunately, for the November and December sailings, the cruise line has simply cancelled the voyages.

This includes a 9-night sold-out voyage from Singapore to Fremantle, Australia, with calls in Kuala Lumpur and Bali, Indonesia, and a 3-night jaunt from Sydney to Brisbane.

Guests will receive full refunds to their original form of payment and the cruise line has said, “We sincerely apologize for the disappointment this cancellation causes and hope to have the opportunity to welcome you aboard another Princess cruise in the future.”

Drydock Appears to Extend Into 2026

The cancellations come as part of a broader rescheduling of Crown Princess’ dry dock maintenance, an essential procedure for ensuring the vessel’s operational safety and efficiency.

The original dry dock for the 113,561-gross-ton ship was reported to take place in Brisbane, Australia, between November 29 and December 18, 2025.

Crown Princess (Photo Credit: Drew Rawcliffe)

Although details on the new schedule have yet to be released, the cruise line’s website does not show booking options available from September through January 2026, indicating the drydock will now extend into mid-January.

Prior to its rescheduled cruise, Crown Princess will be on its record-breaking 114-night World Cruise’s New York to Sydney segment beginning August 20, 2025.

Departing from New York City, the vessel will travel through the Panama Canal and make a transpacific crossing before arriving in Sydney on September 24, 2025.

After that arrival, the ship’s first scheduled cruise in 2026 doesn’t launch until January 22. That 11-day roundtrip itinerary from Brisbane will call in Noumea, Lifou, Port Vila, Luganville, and Mystery Island, Vanuatu.

Its next voyage is a 14-day roundtrip cruise from Brisbane that covers seven ports in New Zealand.

In May 2024, Princess Cruises revealed it would only have two ships sailing in Australia, including Crown Princess. Additional 2026 cruises have yet to be announced, possibly leaving just the 3,660-passenger Discovery Princess offering options from Down Under.