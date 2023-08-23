MSC Cruises Ship Visits Popular Port for the First Time

MSC Meraviglia has made her inaugural visit to the tropical paradise of Bermuda, sailing from New York on a 6-night getaway. With just a single port of call, the ship will spend extended time at Kings Wharf, giving guests an amazing opportunity to immerse themselves in all that makes Bermuda a popular yet unique cruise destination.

Meraviglia‘s Inaugural Call to Bermuda

MSC Meraviglia arrived in King’s Wharf, Bermuda at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, the first time the 171,600-gross ton cruise ship has visited the British territory. This first visit is a lengthy one, with the ship remaining in port until 3 p.m. on Friday, August 25, when it will leave to return to New York City.

“MSC Meraviglia’s arrival in Bermuda is a great milestone for MSC Cruises as we continue expanding our presence in the North American market,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA.

“When we launched cruises from New York City, one of our goals was to allow guests to visit a wider variety of destinations. The response to these itineraries has been strong, which means we’ll be bringing thousands of visitors to Bermuda this season.”

MSC Meraviglia and Bermuda Crest Exchange

As is customary for an inaugural visit, the ship was greeted with appropriate fanfare, including various dignitaries in attendance to welcome the vessel, its crew, and the guests onboard.

The ship’s master was presented with a beautiful commemorative crest to mark the occasion, which will likely be displayed onboard with similar memorabilia from other ports of call the ship has visited.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Bermuda, we extend a very special welcome to Captain Maurizio Ruggiero and his Officers, crew and the 5,179 guests on board the MSC Meraviglia,” said the Honorable Wayne Furbert JP, MP, Minister of Transport, Government of Bermuda.

“As we celebrate with MSC the inaugural call of the Meraviglia to Bermuda, we wish MSC Cruises much success in all that they have planned in North America in the years to come.”

Visiting Bermuda With MSC Cruises

MSC Meraviglia is the largest ship by gross tonnage that will visit Bermuda this season, bringing up to 5,700 travelers when fully booked with all berths filled. The ship is scheduled for multiple Bermuda voyages in the coming months, including longer sailings that will also visit Florida and the Bahamas.

Guests interested in an even more unique itinerary can combine back-to-back sailings to visit Bermuda, Canada, and New England over a 2-week journey.

MSC Meraviglia Arrives in New York (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

Of particular interest is the September 18, 2023 departure, which will first visit Bermuda before returning to New York and then on to Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine, and several Canadian ports just at the height of the most colorful fall foliage.

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) estimates that MSC Meraviglia may bring as much as $11 million (USD) of economic impact to Bermuda through the cruising season.

While cruise ships do visit Bermuda year-round, the bulk of the cruising season is from April through November, though the Atlantic hurricane season – which runs from June 1 through November 30 – can disrupt itineraries.

MSC Meraviglia is the only MSC Cruises ship scheduled to visit Bermuda this season, but in April 2024, MSC Divina will also visit the tropical destination as part of a transatlantic sailing from Miami, Florida to Lisbon, Portugal.

In addition to MSC Cruises, many other cruise lines also visit Bermuda, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, and more.