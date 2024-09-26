MSC Cruises Ship Extending Sailing After Port Closure

MSC Cruises’ MSC Seashore is the latest vessel that will be unable to return to her Florida homeport as scheduled due to port closures from the impact of Hurricane Helene.

Port Canaveral has been set at Port Condition Zulu, completely closed to all operations, which means the 170,412-gross-ton, Seaside EVO-class cruise ship cannot return for her planned debarkation and subsequent embarkation. MSC Seashore is the only ship scheduled for the port on Thursday, September 26.

MSC Cruises has reached out to guests with as many details as are available, but until the port reopens, the situation is fluid and not yet confirmed.

“Guests now departing Friday, September 27, 2024 on MSC Seashore from Port Canaveral, FL: We are continuing to track the path of Hurricane Helene,” the website notification reads. “Port Canaveral will be closed on Thursday, 9/26. Please do not proceed to the port until your new embarkation time is provided, which will be determined based on the reopening of Port Canaveral on Friday, 9/27.”

The ship is currently sailing what was to have been a 4-night Bahamas itinerary with calls to MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve, the cruise line’s private island destination, as well as Nassau.

Now, instead of debarking Thursday morning in Port Canaveral, satellite tracking data shows MSC Seashore enjoying a slow day at sea, well away from the storm’s impact.

MSC Seashore can welcome 4,540 passengers at double occupancy, and up to 5,632 travelers when fully booked with all berths filled. While this extra day at sea may not have been planned, the ship’s crew will undoubtedly put together additional activities and entertainment to ensure everyone aboard still has a marvelous time.

The ship’s next sailing is a 3-night Bahamas cruise, also visiting the same ports of call but without a day at sea. Itinerary changes for that sailing have not yet been confirmed, but it is likely that one of the ports will need to be cancelled due to the shortened sailing.

Guests booked on that cruise will receive further details, as the cruise line has promised an additional update by 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 26.

At this time, it is expected that Port Canaveral will be able to safely reopen for Friday, September 27, when four different ships are scheduled – Utopia of the Seas, Adventure of the Seas, Disney Wish, and Carnival Glory. Delays are expected, however.

“Because of the effects of Hurricane Helene, we are anticipating cruise vessels scheduled to arrive at Port Canaveral on Friday, Sept. 27 will be delayed,” the cruise port said in a severe weather update. “These delays will likely impact guest embarkation times for outbound sailings.”

“All cruise guests planning to sail from Port Canaveral on Friday, Sept. 27 or Saturday, Sept. 28 are advised to contact their cruise lines to confirm their embarkation and ship’s departure time.”

Major homeports always close in hurricane conditions, and cruise lines must adapt to those schedule changes. Similar adjustments are being made for Carnival cruise ships from Port Tampa Bay and Port of Jacksonville, as well as Royal Caribbean ships from various Florida homeports.

Hurricane Helene strengthened over Tuesday night and is now a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour, with higher gusts reported and further strengthening expected throughout the day.

The center of the storm is located roughly 260 miles west of Key West, moving north-northeast at 12 miles per hour. Landfall is still expected in the Florida Big Bend region late Thursday or early Friday morning, at which time the storm may have strengthened to a Category 3 major hurricane.

Hurricane Helene Track

Hurricane Helene’s wind field is impressive, with hurricane-force winds extending up to 60 miles from the eye, and tropical storm force winds extending outward up to 345 miles.

This means the storm’s impact will be felt at significant distances from the center, which is why Port Canaveral – located on the opposite side of the state – is taking all appropriate precautions.

Cruise guests should stay in close communication with their cruise line for text and email updates about itinerary changes, delays, or cancellations as necessary. All ports will reopen as soon as possible after the storm passes and safety inspections are completed so operations can resume.