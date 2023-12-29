MSC Cruises Kicks Off Wave Season With New Year’s Sale

Christmas might be over, but the holiday savings haven’t wrapped up just yet. MSC Cruises is celebrating New Year’s and the beginning of Wave Season with discounted sailings to the Caribbean and North America, the Mediterranean, and Northern Europe.

MSC Cruises Announces New Year’s Sale for US-Based Sailings

Now through January 15, 2024, MSC Cruises is offering discounted cruises in honor of New Year’s and the beginning of Wave Season, with many round trip sailings embarking from Florida.

The cruise line is offering sailings starting at $279 (USD) that include an Easy Drink package, free Wi-Fi for up to two devices per stateroom, and up to $400 (USD) in onboard credit. During the sale, kids are also invited to sail with their parents or guardians for free. The savings can be used on cruises departing now through the end of the winter 2024-2025 season.

Notably, MSC Cruises is offering more sailings from the US than ever before. All five MSC ships sailing from US ports – MSC Seashore, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Seascape, MSC Magnifica, and MSC Divina – will be included in the savings.

“This year, MSC Cruises has more ships and itineraries sailing from ports in the U.S. than ever before. This Wave Season deal is our way of inviting travelers to try our amazing, innovative ships and enjoy the unique and memorable experience MSC Cruises has to offer, while giving loyal guests a fantastic way to save on their next cruise,” says Suzanne Salas, SVP, Marketing & E-Commerce, MSC Cruises USA.

“Cruising is already a huge value compared to land-based vacations and with value-adds like an all-inclusive drink package, Wi-Fi, kids sailing free and a credit to use on board, the savings are even greater,” adds Salas.

MSC Seaside in Port Canaveral (Photo Courtesy: Port Canaveral)

MSC Seascape will be taking guests on seven-night Eastern Caribbean sailings embarking from Miami, Florida. The voyages will include port calls at Nassau; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and Ocean Cay, MSC’s private island in the Bahamas.

MSC Divina will be embarking on three-night sailings to the Bahamas from Miami, also visiting Nassau and Ocean Cay.

MSC Seashore will embark on 10-night Western Caribbean Cruises from Port Canaveral in Florida, sailing to Nassau, Costa Maya, Mexico; Cozumel, Mexico; and will spend two days at Ocean Cay.

MSC Magnifica will be sailing from Miami on three and four-night cruises to the Bahamas and Key West, before moving to the Mediterranean toward the end of 2024.

MSC Meraviglia offers various itineraries, ranging from six to 14 nights, including round-trip sailings from New York to destinations like Bermuda, Canada, New England, and the Bahamas.

In addition to the US based-sailings, the savings also apply to Northern European itineraries to visit destinations like Provence, France; La Havre (Paris), France; Hamburg, Germany; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Bruges, Belgium; Portofino, Italy; Naples, Italy, Taormina, Italy; La Valletta, Malta; and Barcelona, Spain.

What is Wave Season?

Wave Season takes place during the first quarter of the year (typically January through March), and is when cruise lines usually offer their best deals of the year. It’s essentially like Black Friday for cruise lines, but it takes place over a few months instead of one day.

Historically, the beginning of the year is a popular time for booking vacations to take later on in the year, such as during summer break. So, cruise lines roll out the red carpet to try to secure as many bookings as possible while demand is higher.

While deals vary based on the cruise line and ships, deals frequently include some combination of discounted sailings, onboard cruise credits or bonuses, and/or free excursions.