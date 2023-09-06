MSC Cruises Expands Sports Sponsoring With Miami Dolphins Deal

In a strategic move that unites the worlds of cruising and sports, MSC Cruises has teamed up with the Miami Dolphins for a multi-year partnership, starting from the 2023 football season.

MSC Cruises, already the world’s third-largest and fastest-growing cruise line, will now serve as the Official Cruise Line of the Miami Dolphins.

The move follows a trend of cruise lines moving into sports sponsorships. Just a few weeks ago, Royal Caribbean announced a deal with Inter Miami. MSC Cruises has had a deal with Formula 1 for nearly two years, and Carnival Cruise Line has a longstanding relationship with Miami Heat.

New Partnership Between MSC and Miami Dolphins

MSC Cruises, NFL team Miami Dolphins, and the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami have announced a multi-year partnership that will bring the world of cruising and sports together.

The collaboration between MSC Cruises and the Miami Dolphins includes extensive branding opportunities at the Hard Rock Stadium, including in-stadium digital signage and various commercial placements.

Photo By: MSC Cruises

Besides hosting the Miami Dolphins’ home games, Hard Rock Stadium also hosts a range of world-class events, from international soccer matches to concerts, giving MSC Cruises a large platform to show off its brand.

Suzanne Salas, Senior Vice President of Marketing & E-commerce, MSC Cruises USA, shared her enthusiasm: “South Florida isn’t just home to our U.S. headquarters and many of our team members, but it’s also an important source market for MSC Cruises.”

“The Miami Dolphins is a beloved institution in Miami and for NFL fans across the nation, and we know cruise fans love football. This partnership with the Miami Dolphins will bring awareness to MSC Cruises as a perfect vacation option for Dolphins fans.”

The partnership coincides with MSC Cruises’ expanding footprint in the U.S. market. This winter, the cruise line will feature its most extensive presence to date, with five ships sailing from American homeports.

Three ships, including the 169,400 gross tons flagship MSC Seascape, MSC Divina, and MSC Magnifica, will sail from PortMiami.

MSC Seascape operates week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, with calls to Ocean Cay and Nassau; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Grand Cayman; Cozumel, Mexico; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and more.

Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock

Accompanying her is MSC Divina, which sails short 3-night trips to The Bahamas and extended 11-night cruises across Central and South America. Additionally, MSC Magnifica will operate short cruises to The Bahamas and Key West.

The cruise line is also constructing a new state-of-the-art terminal in Miami, set to be North America’s largest when it opens next year.

Katharine Bohlmann, Miami Dolphins Vice President of Corporate Partnerships: “We are excited to partner once again with MSC Cruises in our pursuit to continue elevating the fan experience. As two organizations with a large footprint within South Florida, this organic partnership aligns with our organizational values and dedication to the South Florida community.”

MSC Cruises’ new partnership with the Miami Dolphins isn’t the cruise line’s first foray into sports sponsorships. In 2022, MSC Cruises entered into a multi-year partnership with Formula 1.

However, other cruise lines also make headway in sports team partnerships. Royal Caribbean International has a partnership with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Football Club.

Likewise, Carnival Cruise Line has partnered with the Miami Heat for many years. Micky Arison, chairman of Carnival Corporation, is also the owner of the NBA team, connecting three major sporting teams in Miami to the cruise industry. Holland America Line and Princess Cruises have also got involved with sports teams.