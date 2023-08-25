Royal Caribbean Partners with Inter Miami Football Club

Royal Caribbean International and Inter Miami CF have entered into a multiyear partnership. It comes at a significant time for Inter Miami CF, as the club recently signed football legend Lionel Messi.

The partnership includes Royal Caribbean becoming the Club’s Main Partner and Official Vacation Partner, ahead of the launch of Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas.

Inter Miami & Royal Caribbean International Partnership

Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami have announced a new partnership that will kick off with the next home game of the team that recently signed global football superstar Lionel Messi.

As the Club’s Main Partner and Official Vacation Partner, Royal Caribbean will work with the club to offer unique experiences to fans in South Florida and globally. In July 2023, the relationship was inaugurated with a grand event at the club’s sold-out DRV PNK Stadium in Miami.

Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami CF

Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: “Royal Caribbean started in Miami more than 50 years ago, and we have always had heart and passion for our community. It’s been exciting to see Inter Miami’s success, including their recent Leagues Cup title, energize South Florida.”

“As the Club’s Main Partner, we are thrilled to build on that momentum together and deliver memorable moments to fans around the world.”

Inter Miami CF’s Managing Owner, Jorge Mas, also spoke highly of the collaboration: “We are proud to partner with Royal Caribbean, an iconic Miami brand. As a global leader in the cruise industry, Royal Caribbean shares Inter Miami’s innovative drive. Together, we will set the standard for the future of sports partnerships.”

Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami CF

Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami will give fans access to in-game content, fan zone activities, and engagement through the Club’s digital and social platforms.

“We always look for the opportunities that will provide us with an authentic partnership, and this one is a perfect fit,” said Inter Miami CF Chief Business Officer Xavier Asensi. “This partnership makes total sense for all of us: two local brands with global audiences and huge ambitions.”

Additionally, both organizations will aim to help the South Florida community, with the two planning to launch local initiatives that reflect their combined values.

Messi and Beckham Visit Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-Class Ship

In a precursor to the announcement of this partnership, global football star Lionel Messi and Inter Miami Co-Owner David Beckham visited the Oasis-class Harmony of the Seas in July of this year.

They took several pictures with Michael Bayley, the president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, aboard the 226,963 gross tons cruise ship, which can accommodate up to 5,479 guests.

Royal Caribbean CEO and David Beckham (Photo Credit: Michael Bayley)

The visit solidified the relationship between the two Miami-based brands, setting the stage for a partnership that extends beyond the pitch.

“Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami have won the hearts and minds of fans from around the world,” said Royal Caribbean International’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Kara Wallace. “Together as partners, the possibilities to reach more dreamers and adventurers are exponential from ship to pitch, especially as we look forward to the arrival of the new Icon of the Seas to Miami.”

With the addition of football legends like Lionel Messi to the mix, the collaboration will surely attract the global public’s attention. The announcement is another part of the incredible marketing that Royal Caribbean is putting behind the launch of the 250,800 gross tons, 7,600-passenger Icon of the Seas.

Over the last months, we have seen several initiatives from the cruise line, including the possibility to explore the biggest cruise ship ever constructed in the popular game Fortnite and a web series that explores each aspect of the construction called ‘Making an Icon.’