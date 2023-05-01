MSC Cruises Announces First-Ever Winter Season in Japan

MSC Cruises has announced winter sailings from Japan, a first-ever commitment from the cruise line, which has sailed seasonally in Japan for 15 years.

Now, MSC Bellissima will offer varied sailings from November 2023 with cruises of different lengths to permit travelers multiple options for exploring the region, providing a new seasonal look at the intriguing nation and other top Asian destinations.

New Winter Season Japan Cruises

While MSC Bellissima was docked in Yokohama, Japan recently to begin the summer 2023 season, MSC Cruises used the opportunity to announce a new winter season in Japan, just open for sale on May 1, 2023 and marking the beginning of a year-round presence in Japan for the rapidly growing cruse line.

MSC Cruises is proud to offer the largest cruise capacity in the region, and with the new winter season offerings aboard MSC Bellissima, MSC Cruises is on course to become Japan’s number one cruise line.

MSC Bellissima Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

The new winter season will begin in November 2023 and will include 6-, 9-, and 11-night sailings from Yokohama. Then, from January through March 2024, MSC Bellissima will move to homeport from Naha/Okinawa for additional cruises, with 4- and 5-night itineraries.

Depending on the sailing date and cruise length, the ship will visit such phenomenal ports of call as Okinawa, Ishigaki, Kobe, Hakodate, and Mijako Island, bringing guests to the heart of Japanese culture and beauty with pristine tropical beaches, stunning waterfront communities, amazing snorkeling and diving options, inspiring historical sites, and so much more.

Select itineraries will also visit Keelung, Taiwan, where guests can marvel at breathtaking views and indulge in deliciously varied street food to get a true taste of the area, while others call on Busan, South Korea, for yet another perspective of diverse Asian cultures.

The new winter Asian sailings are now available for booking, and other itineraries are also available exploring the region throughout the year.

Sailing Aboard MSC Bellissima

The Meraviglia-class MSC Bellissima is one of the largest ships in MSC Cruises’ fleet, and offers a wide range of amenities everyone can enjoy.

The ship features 12 distinctive dining venues, from the Butcher’s Cut American-style steakhouse to HOLA Tacos & Cantina to the French specialty restaurant L’Atelier Bistrot. More than 20 bars and lounges offer luxe libations, while the Mediterranean-style promenade is the heart of the ship, topped with a 262-foot-long spectacular LED Sky Screen at Sea.

Photo Credit: Lena Maximova / Shutterstock

The MSC Aurea Spa is a luxurious Balinese spa offering signature relaxation treatments as well as a relaxing thermal area and pampering appointments, while guests can also relax poolside.

For evening flair and excitement, the London Theater offers excellent sightlines for Broadway-style production shows with an international lineup of artists. The Carousel Lounge presents exclusive high-energy, avant-garde performances with immersive elements and cutting-edge effects.

Family areas, the Arizona Aquapark, a full-size bowling alley, and children’s programs are also available onboard MSC Bellissima, or guests can opt for even more luxury and all-inclusive elegance by staying in the exclusive 3-deck MSC Yacht Club.

MSC Bellissima weighs in at 171,598 gross tons, making her one of the top 20 largest cruise ships in the world, along with her sister ship, MSC Meraviglia. MSC Bellissima joined the MSC Cruises fleet in 2019, and can welcome 4,500 guests onboard each sailing.