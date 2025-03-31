Marella Cruises Orders First Ever New Builds with Fincantieri

Up-and-coming British cruise line Marella Cruises is looking to expand and create its own unique presence with its first-ever new build ships, coming in 2030 and 2032.

The cruise line signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Fincantieri, the Italian shipbuilder also responsible for such amazing vessels as Cunard Line’s Queen Anne, Norwegian Cruise Line’s brand-new Norwegian Aqua, and Princess Cruises’ Sun Princess.

“We are proud to welcome Marella Cruises as a new customer and to support its vision as it enters the newbuild segment,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri.

TUI Group, parent company of Marella Cruises, is also the parent of German line TUI Cruises, which is a joint venture with Royal Caribbean Group.

In February 2025, Fincantieri delivered Mein Schiff Relax to TUI Cruises from its shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. The 60,000-gross-ton, 4,100-passenger ship is the largest ever built for TUI Cruises, and the first vessel in the line’s new InTUItion class.

The new Marella Cruises ships will be designed especially for the British market, with refined touches that elevate the premium cruising experience. Further details, including gross tonnage and onboard features, will be announced at a later date.

What is already known is that the two ships will have a strong focus on environmental sustainability. This is a keen goal for many cruise lines with new ships, ensuring not only luxury getaways but responsible stewardship of the seas they sail.

“The project will bring together our expertise in ship design, innovation, and sustainability to deliver vessels that meet the evolving expectations of modern cruise passengers,” said Folgiero.

Furthermore, adding Marella Cruises as a new build client ensures ongoing “capacity saturation” for Fincantieri’s shipyards. This is great news for cruise travelers, as new ships offer new experiences and itineraries to enjoy.

While the new build order with Fincantieri is still subject to financing and other terms and conditions, this is a typical arrangement for new ships and there are no expected difficulties that may cause significant delays as the new ships take shape.

Why New Builds Matter for Marella Cruises

This first order for new builds is a big step for Marella Cruises, as the line’s current fleet is a hodge-podge of older ships purchased from different cruise lines and rebranded over the years.

Many cruise lines begin as rebranded older vessels from bigger lines, and it is only as a cruise line grows more successful and is able to expand that new build ships are ordered.

For example, Carnival Cruise Line’s first three ships – Mardi Gras, Carnivale, and Festivale – were all ships from other cruise lines.

Marella Explorer Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia)

Marella Cruise’s current fleet of five ships are from a variety of different cruise lines. Marella Discovery was originally Royal Caribbean’s Splendour of the Seas, while Marella Discovery 2 was formerly Legend of the Seas – predecessor and namesake to Royal Caribbean’s third Icon-class ship, due for delivery in 2026.

Marella Explorer was previously Celebrity Galaxy, Marella Explorer 2 was first Celebrity Century, and Marella Voyager was first Celebrity Mercury.

All five ships were built in the mid- to late 1990s, and older ships are not always able to be updated and renovated to meet modern environmental and guest experience expectations.

The two upcoming ships are sure to offer not only Marella Cruises’ premium experiences and services, but will start to forge the cruise line’s own distinctive personality.

This may be seen with unique interior architecture and exclusive spaces, as well as elevated finishes and attention to detail that will be sure to offer an amazing experience for all travelers.