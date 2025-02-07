TUI Cruises Takes Delivery of Its Largest Cruise Ship Ever

TUI Cruises’ fleet officially grew bigger on February 7, 2025, as the cruise line accepted its newest vessel from the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

The Mein Schiff Relax is the first ship in the cruise line’s new InTUItion class vessels, designed to incorporate advanced energy-efficient technologies and utilize Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) to minimize its environmental impact.

“Welcome to the Mein Schiff fleet, Mein Schiff Relax,” shared TUI Cruises. “The successful handover of the Mein Schiff Relax from the Fincantieri Werft to TUI Cruises is full of emotions.”

Fincantieri’s Chairman Biagio Mazzota, CEO and Managing Director Pierroberto Folgiero, and General Manager of Merchant Ships Division Luigi Matarazzo, handed the ship over to TUI Cruises’ CEO Wybcke Meier, CFO Frank Kuhlmann, and Mein Schiff Relax’s Captain Tom Roth.

The delivery ceremony at the shipyard was also attended by the Italian Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani, who said, “Today is a day of celebration for Italian manufacturing. Companies like Fincantieri hold the Made in Italy flag high all over the world.”

Since construction began in June 2022, more than 3,000 Fincantieri staff and partner companies have worked endlessly on preparing TUI Cruises’ largest ship ever.

At 160,000-gross-tons, the 4,100-passenger Mein Schiff Relax becomes the eighth ship in the fleet, and the first to receive her own name rather than a number.

Having aced its sea trials in October and December 2024, the new InTUItion class vessel will be christened in Malaga, Spain, on April 9, 2025.

While internationally acclaimed singer and songwriter Robbie Williams will perform, Mein Schiff Relax’s godmothers will be sister ships Mein Schiff 5 and Mein Schiff 7, also on hand in Malaga for the celebration.

Mein Schiff Relax is now sailing to her homeport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, where the vessel will operate a series of pre-cruises as a final test of the ship and its crew. The first, a 7-night roundtrip sailing to Corisca and Marseille, France, and Barcelona, will take place March 2 to 9, 2025.

An 8-day roundtrip voyage follows, departing from Barcelona on March 13 to visit Palma and Civitavecchia (Rome) and La Spezia, Italy.

The ship will sail again on a 10-night voyage from Barcelona to Palma, ahead of her christening, on March 28 to April 7, and will continue to offer a series of itineraries between Palma and Barcelona through October 2025.

Future-Ready Sustainability

Mein Schiff Relax stands out with its dual-fuel technology that is built with alternative fuels of the future in mind. It can switch between LNG and more sustainable fuel alternatives like bio- or e-LNG, and incorporates catalytic converters that comply with Euro 6 standards.

Mein Schiff Relax (Photo Credit: TUI Cruises)

Additionally, the ship is equipped with a generative turbine that harnesses residual heat from diesel generators, an electrical shore-power connection to facilitate nearly zero-emission operations, and a state-of-the-art thermal waste treatment system that can transform organic waste into recyclable materials.

For passengers, the ship offers a diverse selection of stateroom categories, including the cruise line’s first balcony cabins for solo travelers.

Guests will enjoy entertainment in a grand two-story theater, a large pool deck, indoor and outdoor sports and fitness areas, and dining options that include a five-course Japanese culinary experience at Fugu and classic French dishes at Sur-mer-Bistro.

As Mein Schiff Relax enjoys her inaugural season, Fincantieri is continuing construction of the second identical InTUItion class vessel, Mein Schiff Flow, will is scheduled to be complete by summer 2026.