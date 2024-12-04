Man Rescued After Attempting to Swim to Cruise Ship

The week is beginning with a man overboard-type scare – but not in the way you would think.

In this case, the man didn’t fall or jump off a cruise ship – but rather leaped into the water to try to swim to a cruise ship docked in the Las Palmas Cruise Port in Gran Canaria.

The incident began on the morning of Monday, December 2, 2024, near the Poema del Mar Aquarium – which is located on the opposite side of the port from where the cruise ships dock at the Santa Catalina quay.

Luckily, good Samaritans called for help after seeing the man standing on a pontoon boat looking like he was about to jump.

But by the time police arrived, the man was already in the water and swimming toward the cruise ships. Only MSC Opera and Marella Discovery 2 were docked at the time – but the port can accommodate up to four cruise ships at once.

It’s unclear which vessel the unidentified man was trying to reach, and what he intended to do once he got there.

However, he never did reach his destination thanks to the quick intervention of police officers – although he did make it all the way to a busy section of the harbor between Pesquero and Sanapú.

This was quite dangerous, as in addition to cruise traffic, small ferries, pilot vessels, and Guardia Civil patrol boats are frequently sailing through this area.

First responders borrowed a Zodiac dinghy from a nearby sailboat for the rescue and were able to bring the man onboard without issue.

Once onshore, an ambulance arrived to make sure the man was uninjured, and ultimately transported him to the Doctor Negrín University Hospital for further evaluation.

According to local news outlet Atlantico Hoy, he was admitted to the psychiatric unit after confirming to first responders that his goal had been to swim to one of the cruise ships.

A Happy Ending – But With a Warning

As is usually the case with ports around the world, it is strictly forbidden to swim, bathe, or fish in the Las Palmas Cruise Port – and for good reason. In many places, people who disobey these rules can even be fined or arrested.

At best, the man could have caused a traffic jam in Spain’s third busiest cruise port. At worst, he could have been seriously injured or killed if he had been struck by a boat or cruise ship.

Busy harbors can also be quite polluted due to the presence of greenhouse gasses, such as sulfur dioxide and black carbon, that are released from onboard engines.

Most newer cruise ships have been designed to use greener fuel alternatives, such as plugging into shore power and using LNG-powered engines, as the cruise industry works to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Las Palmas Canary Islands (Photo Credit: Mateescu Mircea Mugur)

However, not every vessel is equipped with these environmentally friendly options just yet.

Swimming in potentially contaminated water could make the man very sick. While he thus far appears physically healthy, staff at the hospital will certainly be keeping an eye out in case he develops any symptoms.

While the situation would have been scary to watch for witnesses, the cruise ships and their guests were likely never in any danger because of the man’s actions.

Even if he had made it to the pier, he would not have been allowed to board either vessel. All guests and crew members have to go through security and must verify their identity before they are allowed to re-embark – which this man would not have been able to do.

If he had tried to force his way onboard or caused a scene, the onboard security teams would have quickly sprung into action to subdue him until local authorities arrived.

MSC Opera can host up to 2,150 passengers per sailing, while Marella Discovery 2 has a maximum capacity of 1,832 guests. It’s unclear how many guests were onboard during the incident – and if they were aware of what was unfolding.