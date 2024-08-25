Major Cruise Port Suffers Outages From Possible Cyberattack

The Port of Seattle, along with Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, has been impacted by internet and web systems outages that may indicate a possible cyberattack.

This could have significant travel consequences for cruise travelers, both those who have debarked vessels on Saturday, August 24, 2024, as well as those traveling to the homeport for sailings over the next few days.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) posted on X about the technical problems with a traveler alert early Saturday afternoon.

“The Port of Seattle, including SEA Airport, is experiencing an internet and web systems outage, which is impacting some systems at the airport. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines for the latest information for their flights,” the post read.

Subsequent details noted further information about the incident, as well as the Port’s response to protect its systems.

“Earlier this morning the Port of Seattle experienced certain system outages indicating a possible cyberattack. The Port isolated critical systems and is in the process of working to restore full service,” the update read.

“We are working closely with appropriate authorities and partners to help travelers who may be impacted. If you are traveling today, please check with our airline partners for travel information and allow extra time to get to SEA and to your gate.”

Travelers are urged to have their mobile boarding passes ready on their devices as they reach the airport and to check their baggage through airline apps for the fastest service.

With no estimated time on when full service may be restored, travelers flying in to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport over the next couple of days will want to stay in close communication with their airline about possible delays and other disruptions.

How Cruise Ships May Be Impacted

Multiple cruise ships are sailing from the Port of Seattle this weekend and over the next few days, as the busy Alaska season is still at its peak.

On Saturday, August 24 when the disruption began, Princess Cruises’ Discovery Princess, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Bliss, and Holland America Line’s Eurodam were all in port.

Sunday, August 25 is an equally busy day, with Majestic Princess, Norwegian Encore, and Westerdam scheduled for the Port of Seattle. On Monday, Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas is the only ship planned for the port.

Travelers to and from any of these ships may be impacted by airport difficulties if they are flying in for their cruise or have post-cruise flights.

Cruise Ships in Seattle

It should be noted that the Port of Seattle is not reporting any significant difficulty with processing travelers for cruises at this time, according to a statement released by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

“TSA is aware of the outage to the Port of Seattle’s internet service and is working with its partners at the Port. There is no impact to TSA’s operations at the security checkpoint and TSA continues to screen passengers using its robust procedures,” the statement read.

It is possible that if parts of the overall system must be rebooted or reinstalled to correct any infiltrations, that could have a temporary impact on the port’s security operations.

At this time, there is no indication that this may be necessary, but travelers should nevertheless consider planning extra time for their cruise terminal processing.

If cruise lines are severely impacted, they may also reach out to guests booked on upcoming voyages to alert them to delays or arrival appointment adjustments. All travelers should stay in close communication with their cruise line as well as their airline, if applicable, for any such announcements.

Cruise Hive has reached out to Holland America Line and Princess Cruises for any information about impacts to their operations, as both cruise lines are headquartered in the Pacific region. Holland America Line is based in Seattle, while Princess Cruises is based in Santa Clarita, California.

Furthermore, guests should be aware that flight delays could extend through several days as the problems are corrected and delayed passengers are accommodated on new flights.

This could lead to knock-on effects and additional delays for upcoming flights, and travelers should be flexible with their plans as much as possible in the next few days.