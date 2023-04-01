Major Cruise Port Operator Enjoys Unprecedented Growth

Global Ports Holding, the world’s largest cruise port operator, has experienced remarkable growth in the Americas and Europe over the last two years, as it has taken over management of several cruise ports worldwide post-pandemic.

Among the ports managed by Global Ports Holding are Alicante Cruise Port, Prince Rupert Cruise Port, St Lucia, San Juan Cruise Port, The Canary Islands, and Taranto Cruise Port. But it’s the ports in the Americas where the operator is booking its biggest successes.

Significant Developments in the Americas

During Seatrade Cruise Global this week, Global Ports Holding executives discussed the latest developments at their ports in North America, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean, which include two of the most popular cruise ports in the Bahamas and Caribbean, Antigua Cruise Port, Nassau Cruise Port.

At Antigua Cruise Port, the port’s fifth berth’s official commissioning occurred on December 6, 2022. Additionally, the port successfully completed a highly successful homeporting season with P&O’s Excel-class 180,000 gross tons cruise ship Arvia in March 2023.

Nassau Cruise Port, the busiest cruise port in the world, set a new record in February 2023 by welcoming 28,554 passengers aboard six cruise ships in a single day. Among the ships docked at the port were two of Royal Caribbean International’s Oasis-class vessels, Wonder of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas, the first and third largest ships in the world, respectively.

Photo Credit: Gianfranco Vivi / Shutterstock

Other cruise ships in port included Carnival Cruise Lines’ Excel-class Mardi Gras, Celebrity Cruise Line’s Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Beyond, and MSC Meraviglia.

Nassau is currently busy with a $250 million-plus redevelopment project, with expanded berths to accommodate larger ships and a new waterfront area to enhance the overall cruise experience for visiting cruise guests.

Mike Maura Jr., Regional Director of Global Ports Holding Americas, expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s growth and investments in these destinations.

Mike Maura Jr.: “The investments being made in these destinations will enhance the experience for millions of cruise passengers each year and provide a boost in economic activity in the surrounding communities. These investments have been strategically designed to support the holistic development of each destination and clearly show why Global Ports Holding is the world’s largest port operator.”

San Juan Cruise Port & Prince Rupert Cruise Port

Global Ports Holdings is not just looking at well-established cruise ports such as Antigua and Nassau. San Juan Cruise Port has long been a popular destination for cruise ships but needs upgrades to continue to welcome the world’s biggest ships to its docks.

Photo Credit: NAPA / Shutterstock

San Juan Cruise Port in Puerto Rico signed an agreement with Global Ports Holding to upgrade, expand, and manage the cruise piers in the city. The $425 million project will involve repairing and refurbishing existing port facilities and constructing a state-of-the-art cruise terminal, enabling San Juan to welcome the world’s largest cruise ships.

Prince Rupert Cruise Port in British Columbia, which welcomed just 41,000 cruise ship passengers in 2022, has entered into a 10-year concession agreement with Global Ports Holding, with a 10-year extension option to manage cruise services at the port.

Due to its location, Prince Rupert is an ideal place to take full advantage of the many cruise ships sailing to Alaska each summer. For the 2023 cruise season, passenger numbers will rise to nearly 80,000 and are expected to continue growing after this year.