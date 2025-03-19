Maine Port Places 50-Guest Limit on Visiting Cruise Ships

Some New England destinations embrace the revenue that even a small cruise-tourism presence can provide, but in Belfast, Maine, a city of just 7,000 people, the City Council has adopted a law to keep virtually all cruise ships out of its harbor.

Under a city ordinance approved on March 18, 2025, no cruise ship that accommodates more than 50 guests is allowed to embark or debark passengers at the city landing or any other city property or marine facility, and the rule applies to ships that dock or use tender boats.

Belfast, a tiny midcoast port town about 100 miles north of Portland and 60 miles south of Bar Harbor — both important cruise destinations, typically attracts only one cruise brand, American Cruise Lines.

The brand included Belfast on some New England itineraries operated by the 100-guest American Eagle in 2024, but under the new law even that ship will be prohibited from calling.

According to the Belfast city manager’s report from the March 18 meeting, where the ordinance was approved, the effort to limit the size of cruise ships that visit the destination began in November 2024.

At that time, the Belfast Harbor Advisory Committee recommended the limit. Local media reports indicate that the city’s harbormaster supported the law, citing safety and navigation concerns that emerged when eight cruise ships — most likely from American Cruise Lines, called at the port in summer 2024.

Limited dock space and bus parking, presumably for shore excursions, contributed to congestion around the harbor. According to local reports, American Cruise Lines had requested that the City Council table the ordinance.

As it stands, the cruise line’s 130-guest American Maverick is scheduled to operate several Maine Coast & Harbors cruises in summer 2025, however, none of the published itineraries include Belfast.

It is likely that, anticipating the passage of the local law, the cruise line preemptively pulled Belfast from its schedule.

Another Maine Port Also Limits Cruise-Tourism

Belfast is known for its antique shops, art galleries, cultural events, historic art deco theater, and mile-long scenic harbor walk.

It lacks a big-ticket attraction like Bar Harbor’s Mount Desert Island, or Portland’s small-city flair, and has never received any visits from large cruise ships.

Port at Belfast, Maine (Photo Credit: Natalia Bratslavsky)

With the new ordinance in place, Belfast will remain unaffected by cruise-tourism. Bar Harbor, for its part, also took steps to lessen the impact of a growing cruise industry.

In November 2022, the town voted to cap the number of cruise guest arrivals to 1,000 per day. The vote followed a community survey the year before, which found that residents believed cruise tourism to be detrimental to their quality of life.

Business owners fought the cap and, in November 2024, successfully placed another petition before voters seeking to repeal the limit. The measure failed by a slim margin.

Other US cruise destinations also balk at the impacts from cruise tourism. On the other side of the country, in Sitka, Alaska, for instance, voters will soon hold a special election to decide whether to cap daily cruise arrivals at 4,500, and 300,000 per year.

Juneau, Alaska, already caps cruise passengers at 16,000 per day, with a lower limit of 12,000 on Saturdays.

International destinations that have, or are considering, limits on cruise ship size or disembarkations, include some of the Greek islands, Majorca, Spain, and Amsterdam, among other places.