Largest-Ever Princess Cruise Ship Out of Texas Begins Sailings

We don’t often hear of Princess Cruises sailing out of Texas, but that will become more common with Regal Princess becoming the largest in the fleet ever to make the Port of Galveston a homeport. The cruise line has now welcomed guests onboard as the vessel kicks off an inaugural season from the port with Western Caribbean voyages.

Regal Princess Debuts in Galveston, Texas

Princess Cruises joins Carnival Cruise Line, Disney, Royal Caribbean International, and Norwegian Cruise Line at the Port of Galveston, with Regal Princess becoming the largest in the fleet to sail from the port. The ship welcomed guests in Texas for the first time on Sunday, November 5, 2023 and held a traditional maritime plaque ceremony onboard to commemorate the occasion.

Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer Terry Thornton, who attended the ceremony, said, “We first started sailing out of Galveston nearly 20 years ago. Princess loves Texas and we know Texans enjoy the convenience of having the Love Boat so close by offering a hassle-free drive or convenient fly option to enjoy the beautiful destinations in the Western Caribbean.”

The event was hosted by Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan and included a performance by Galveston’s local Ball High School Drill Team, the Tornettes, along with an appearance of the school’s mascot named Tuffy.

Regal Princess at Port of Galveston (Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises)

Along with Thornton and Whelan, there were other key people in attendance, including the ship’s captain Aldo Traverso and Galveston Wharves Board Vice Chairman Jeff Patterson.

“As we celebrate the arrival of Regal Princess, we extend our deep appreciation to the Port of Galveston for their ongoing partnership, and we’re excited to welcome aboard the only premium cruise experience from Galveston,” said Thornton.

Regal Princess Caribbean Season From Galveston

Regal Princess‘ first sailing from the Lone Star State is 7-night Western Caribbean sailing, featuring stops in Costa Maya, Roatan, and Cozumel before returning to Galveston on Sunday, November 12.

The ship will now offer a series of 21 voyages from Texas, with 7-, 10-, and 11-night itineraries on offer. Depending on the sailing date and cruise length, ports of call may also include Belize City, Belize; George Town, Grand Cayman; and Montego Bay, Jamaica.

“Princess Cruises is an iconic cruise line and we’re delighted to welcome guests from Regal Princess, the largest Love Boat to ever sail from Galveston,” said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO.

“Regal Princess will visit beautiful ports throughout the western Caribbean while expanding the array of attractive and enticing cruise vacation choices from Galveston, America’s fourth most popular homeport.”

Regal Princess at Port of Galveston (Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises)

Of special note is the December 3, 2023 sailing, a themed “Love and Romance Celebration” cruise with Princess Cruises’ Love Ambassador and bridal fashion icon Randy Fenoli. During the cruise there will be special events featuring the bridal icon, including tips for how to choose the right wedding dress and the debut of the “Randy” cocktail.

Regal Princess will leave Galveston on Sunday, March 24, 2024 with a 12-night Caribbean Islander itinerary. The ship will visit Cozumel, Aruba, Curacao, Antigua, and the British Virgin Islands on her way to Fort Lauderdale, where she will arrive on Friday, April 5.

From Fort Lauderdale, the ship will make a transatlantic crossing to Southampton, where she will begin her European summer season sailing the British Isles, Scotland, and France. She will return to Galveston in October 2024 for a second season sailing from Texas.

The 142,229-gross-ton, Royal-class Regal Princess features 19 decks and amazing features, including the glass-floor SeaWalk that extends 28 feet beyond the ship’s edge for thrilling views. The ship also offers spectacular entertainment, including the Watercolor Fantasy Show, live music, and outstanding production shows.

Onboard, guests will also find delicious dining at the Crown Grill, Chef’s Table Lumiere, Alfredo’s Pizzeria and more, as well as pools, hot tubs, the sports court, the just-for-adults Sanctuary, and so much more.

Regal Princess can welcome 3,560 guests per sailing (at double occupancy), and there are over 1,300 crew members onboard to ensure everyone truly gets the Princess treatment.