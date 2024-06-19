It’s ‘Grinchmas’ in July for Carnival Cruise Line Guests Down Under

For the second consecutive year, Carnival Cruise Line will present a series of “Grinchmas Sailings” roundtrip from Sydney, Australia, in late June and July, marking the tradition Down Under of celebrating a second Christmas when it’s cooler in the Southern Hemisphere.

The festive voyages — four in total — are inspired by the cruise line’s longtime partnership with Dr. Seuss and the hit film “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.” The line introduced the family-focused concept in 2023 when it offered five Grinchmas departures of cruises from 3 to 12 nights.

In 2024, four themed sailings are planned, with 4- to 10-night itineraries. However, all of those special sailings have already sold out!

The Grinch in Sydney (Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

As in 2023, the Grinchmas cruises will again be held aboard Carnival Splendor, a Concordia-class ship that launched in 2007. The 3,000-guest vessel will be decorated for the holiday and will offer several new activities.

Guests can enjoy the new highlight called Max’s Debut, where they can meet the Grinch’s dog during exclusive gatherings such as photo ops and meet-and-greet events. Other new activities will feature a Christmas tree with real snow, a holiday stage show, and a Grinchmas deck party.

Guests can participate in singing Christmas carols, meet the Grinch himself during special appearances, attend the tree lighting celebration, and partake in the Ugly Christmas Sweater Competition, among other fun activities.

Special themed foods and drinks will be offered as well, including the Grinchmas Long Lunch at Sea, the Mistletoe Martini, and the Cindy Lou Who mocktail.

The four featured sailings begin with the June 24, 2024 departure of a 10-night voyage to the South Pacific, with visits to destinations such as Mystery Island, Vanuatu, and Grande Terre Island, New Caledonia.

The July 4, 2024 departure will be a 4-night itinerary featuring an overnight on Moreton Island, Queensland, followed by a 9-night South Pacific sailing that departs on July 8, 2024 and calls at ports including Grande Terre Island, Lifou Island, both in New Caledonia. The final Grinchmas cruise is another 4-night Moreton Island sailing, departing on July 17, 2024.

Australians who celebrate a second Christmas in July call it Yuletide or Yulefest, and since the weather is colder at that time of year Down Under, the unofficial holiday can be enjoyed with warm drinks, fireplaces, and winter clothing. The July festivities do not replace those of December 25, instead they are considered an added bonus.

‘Seuss at Sea’ Enhancements Debuted in 2024

The Grinchmas cruises are part of Carnival Cruise Line’s Dr. Seuss partnership, which was formed in 2013 and features many “Seuss at Sea” programs, including the Dr. Seuss Breakfast, the Seuss-a-palooza Parade, and Seuss Storytime.

Carnival’s Thing 1 and Thing 2

Several enhancements to the Seuss at Sea offerings were announced in late 2023 and introduced across the fleet during the first half of 2024. Carnival Jubilee was the first in the fleet to roll out the new programming, which included, for example, the redesign of the popular Dr. Seuss Breakfast, which was renamed the Thing 1 and Thing 2 Birthday Breakfast.

A new breakfast menu debuted at the time, featuring such delights as Grinch’s Pancakes; One Berry, Two Berry, Strawberry and Peach Waffles; a Who Roast Beast Omelet; Who-Ville Red Velvet French Toast; and other options such as eggs, fruit parfaits, and yogurt parfaits. The classic “Do You Like Green Eggs and Ham?” remains on the menu.

Other changes included the introduction of a new character, “Fox in Socks,” in the Seuss-a-palooza Parade, and the new Seuss-a-palooza Story Time, which brings the popular “Green Eggs & Ham” to life.