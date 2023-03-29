Carnival Cruise Line Introduces a Seasonal Special for One Ship

Australia has a distinctive tradition of celebrating a second Christmas in July as a way to enjoy the holiday festivities in a more seasonally appropriate setting.

Carnival Cruise Line offers guests an alternative to the usual Christmas in July celebrations in Sydney Harbour this year. Guests can immerse themselves in the holiday spirit aboard the Carnival Splendor for the ‘Grinchmas in July’ sailings while exploring some of Australia’s most beautiful destinations.

Grinchmas in July Sailings Offer a Festive Cruise Experience

Australia has a rich cultural history that includes many traditions from its British roots. One such tradition is the concept of a “perfect Christmas,” characterized by cold weather, warm fires, hearty meals, and festive songs.

However, due to Australia’s location in the southern hemisphere, snow in December is a rarity, and the typical Christmas weather is better suited for beach celebrations rather than fireside gatherings.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Grinchmas in July sailings offer a fresh and exciting way to embrace this unique Australian tradition. Guests can indulge in the holiday spirit while exploring some of the most beautiful destinations in the region, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Photo Credit: Gerry H / Shutterstock

Carnival Splendor will be transformed into a magical winter wonderland, complete with a giant Christmas tree, glittering lights, baubles, and even winter ‘snow.’ Guests can indulge in festive food and beverage offerings, including Christmas-themed beverages and specialty dining options.

Carnival’s usual array of over 45 onboard activities will complement the holiday atmosphere during the Grinchmas in July sailings, ensuring a memorable and enjoyable experience for all guests. Guests can participate in various holiday activities, including partaking in festive caroling and competing in the ugly sweater competition.

Enjoying a New Take on the Christmas in July Tradition

Carnival’s Grinchmas in July sailings provide a diverse selection of cruise itineraries, each offering unique experiences for guests. Departing from Sydney starting June 30, 2023, the five different departures ensure a memorable Christmas in July celebration for everyone.

The nine-night South Pacific Cruise, sailing from June 30 to July 9, 2023, takes guests through the picturesque South Pacific region. This cruise stops at Noumea in New Caledonia, Mystery Island in Vanuatu, and Lifou in New Caledonia.

From July 9 to July 13, 2023, the 4-night Tangalooma – Moreton Island Cruise offers an escape to one of Australia’s best-kept secrets. This cruise sails from Sydney to Moreton Island, allowing guests ample time to explore its pristine beaches.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

For those looking for a quick getaway, the 3-night Getaway Cruise sets sail on July 13 and returns to Sydney on July 16, 2023. This sampler cruise allows guests to experience the best of Sydney’s famous landmarks while enjoying the festive atmosphere and onboard activities that Carnival is known for.

Guests seeking a longer and more immersive experience can embark on the 12-night South Pacific Cruise from July 16 to July 28, 2023. This longer itinerary includes stops at Noumea, Mystery Island, Port Denarau, and Dravuni in Fiji. Finally, a second 3-night Getaway Cruise departs from Sydney on July 28 and returns on July 31, 2023.

Each of these Grinchmas in July sailings onboard the 113,000 gross tons, 3,012-guest, Carnival Splendor promises a memorable and festive holiday experience, allowing guests to celebrate the unique Australian tradition of Christmas in July while exploring various destinations.

For guests who may not be particularly fond of Christmas celebrations, they can rest assured that Carnival Splendor will continue to operate in Australia until at least 2025, offering a variety of cruises.