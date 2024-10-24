‘I Now Have a Puppy for the First Time’: Will Carnival Have Dog-Friendly Souvenirs?

Cruise travelers often bring home souvenirs for friends, neighbors, and family members who weren’t lucky enough to join them on the voyage. Some family members that often get great attention after a cruise are pets – but it can be surprisingly hard to find pet-friendly souvenirs while sailing.

One frequent cruiser has reached out to John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, with a request for Carnival-themed toys to be sold onboard.

The guest explains that they would normally buy souvenirs for their grandchildren, but as the youngsters have grown up, they don’t buy so many. Now, their attention is on a new family member.

“I now have a puppy for the first time in 15 years and he’s my baby! Wanted to get him something in the shops but nothing was dog-friendly,” the guest explained. “I think if Carnival added a few ‘Carnival dog toys’ they would be surprised how well they would sell! Just a suggestion.”

Heald’s assistant, Jacinta, responded to the guest’s suggestion with great enthusiasm.

“Thanks so much for the great suggestion and we will share this with our colleagues from the shops,” she said.

Cruise lines change the logo-branded merchandise they offer regularly, based on sales, guest feedback, and product availability. Carnival Cruise Line offers a wide selection of apparel, mugs, model ships, photo frames, keychains, and more.

The cruise line also often features special, limited-edition merchandise such as for a new ship’s inaugural season or holiday items that may only be sold onboard during that special season rather than year-round.

It should be noted that even if Carnival Cruise Line were to being offering pet-friendly merchandise, pets will not be permitted onboard. Only trained service dogs are allowed to set sail, in accordance with the cruise line’s service dog policy.

“Carnival only permits service dogs on board. A service dog is legally defined and individually trained to meet the specific needs of a person with a disability,” the policy reads. “Pets, or service dogs in training, are not allowed aboard. Emotional support dogs, which are not recognized by the US Department of Justice, are also not permitted on Carnival ships.”

What Pet Toys Could Carnival Offer?

Heald himself owns a young German shepherd named Quantum and is sure to be intrigued by the idea of dog toys onboard – especially since young dogs and puppies can often destroy toys easily.

While the onboard gift shops do offer toys – plush Freddy the Funnel or Carnival cruise ship toys, for example – these items are not suitable for pets.

Pet-friendly items should be free of small parts that could be swallowed, are typically more durable, and should be made with non-toxic materials.

Royal Caribbean Souvenir (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

Of course, all new products go through rigorous testing and marketing approval before being offered onboard ships. Pricing options, potential interest, supply availability, and onboard space should all be considered before offering pet toys.

Possible options for Carnival-branded pet toys could include tugs, durable rubber chew toys, plushies, or treat-dispensing toys (just take my money if they make a Carnival funnel rubber treat dispenser!).

Other pet-themed items could also be offered in the gift shops, such as collars, leashes, bandanas, bowls, or even pet-sized shirts.

While Carnival-themed items would likely be the hottest pet items for frequent cruisers, more general nautically-themed pet merchandise could also be great additions to the onboard shops.

Limited selections of pet toys and other pet items have been spotted on other cruise lines, whether or not Carnival Cruise Line will begin offering pet merchandise is not yet confirmed.

Would you buy pet items onboard a Carnival ship? Share what you’d buy for your furry family members on the Cruise Hive boards!