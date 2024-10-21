Carnival Cruise Line Confirmed it Discontinued a Unique Photo Souvenir

Photos are a great souvenir from any cruise vacation, from sail-away selfies to formal night portraits to classic gangway shots. Many cruise travelers enjoy creating gallery walls, collages, or otherwise showcasing their photos in fun ways to remember their amazing sailings.

One unique and fun way to show off cruise portraits is no longer available for Carnival Cruise Line guests, however.

“Has Carnival discontinued the [sale] of the portholes in the Pixels Gallery?” asked one commenter on John Heald’s popular Facebook page.

Heald is Carnival Cruise Line’s official Brand Ambassador. As such, he answers hundreds of questions nearly every day, covering everything from dining arrangements to ship questions to burials at sea.

The question of onboard photos and what items are available as souvenir purchases is not one of the more frequent inquiries Heald gets, but nevertheless, he does his best to always help concerned guests.

In this case, the guest uses the porthole-shaped photo frames to showcase photos from each cruise, capturing great moments from favorite sailings.

Unfortunately, the souvenirs – which include rivet detailing as well as “Carnival” at the bottom of the round frame – are no longer available.

“I did check and yes unfortunately you’re right, we have stopped selling them around the ships,” Heald confirmed. “[This is] sadly due to the fact that not too many people purchase them. There are no immediate plans to return them.”

Carnival Cruise Line does offer a variety of souvenir frames with the cruise line’s name and/or logo, such as laser-cut wooden frames, fun-themed frames, and elegant metal frames. Some of the frame designs include the ship name as well.

Photo frame supplies will naturally vary by ship, and may change periodically as manufacturers change designs.

The Pixels photo gallery also offers a variety of other souvenirs, including lanyards, photo albums of ship pictures, scrapbooks, and more.

Of course, the most popular souvenirs from Pixels are the photos themselves – formal portraits from backdrops around the ship, candid gangway and pier photos, dining room pictures, and other fun shots (don’t forget the iconic stairway photos on every ship!).

Both prints and digital photos are available, with fees varying based on the type of photo, print size, and any package or discount offerings.

Pixels also offers related photography supplies, such as SD memory cards, small digital cameras, and even underwater cameras to capture those fun snorkeling or scuba-diving moments.

All hope is not lost for the original commenter, however. While Carnival Cruise Line may have officially discontinued the porthole frames, online resellers such as eBay or Facebook Marketplace do occasionally have varieties of the frames available for sale.

Another option are more generic porthole frames, which while they lack the Carnival branding, do have the same general style.

More Onboard Carnival Changes Over Time

It should not be a surprise that souvenir options change, as this is common for any retailer. Even cruise lines regularly adjust merchandise offerings based on overall sales, guest feedback, manufacturer availability, and current trends.

Similar processes happen in every aspect of cruise vacations, in fact. Carnival Cruise Line has, for example, discontinued some Lido Deck activities – the Hairy Chest Contest, for one – because they are no longer considered as suitable as they may have been years ago.

Carnival Magic and Carnival Sunrise

Even further back in the cruise line’s history, activities such as skeet shooting from the ship were popular, but are have not been offered for decades due to safety, environmental regulations, and other factors.

Dining menus, entertainment offerings, and even ship venue options are also updated with changing times. Carnival Cruise Line confirmed just over a year ago, for instance, that libraries were being removed from ships due to decreasing popularity and a demand for better use of the available space.

Even the iconic ship-on-a-stick has been updated with a new design!

What souvenir do you remember from past Carnival cruises that is no longer available? Share your favorite keepsakes on the Cruise Hive boards!