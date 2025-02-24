Hugely Popular Celebrity Cruises Captain Says Farewell

Fans of Captain Kate McCue are shocked to learn today that the iconic and groundbreaking officer, the first American woman to serve as a large ship captain, is leaving Celebrity Cruises.

McCue made the announcement through her popular social media channels, but does hint that her sailing days have not ended.

McCue has an exceedingly popular Instagram account with nearly one million followers, which is where she first made her surprising announcement.

“Today, I say farewell to Celebrity,” she posted. “I’ve spent the last 22 years on 11 ships in the Royal Caribbean Group, from 2nd Officer to Captain. I have seen some of the most beautiful places, met inspiring and wonderful people, and had opportunities to live my 12 year-old dream out loud!”

Her post included a video showcasing some of the most memorable moments of her career with Celebrity Cruises, including time spent with many amazing crew members, joining special onboard events, promoting crew members, christening ships, and seeing some of the most amazing vistas all over the world.

“It is memories of those who made an impact on this journey and who will live forever in my heart,” McCue commented.

McCue’s famous cat, Bug Naked, is also seen throughout the video. The much-adored female elf-eared sphynx cat passed away in December 2024.

Celebrity Cruises commented on the video, sharing their best wishes for the vivacious and personable captain.

“The journey we have shared together has been absolutely amazing. You brought passion and heart to everything you did, inspiring so many along the way, and leaving a lasting mark on our industry,” Celebrity Cruises posted. “We wish you fair winds and following seas, always.”

Many other guests and fans of the celebrated captain chimed in with their own good wishes and thanks for her hard work, being a role model, and sharing so much of her experiences so openly.

What’s Next for Captain Kate?

The famous cruise ship captain does not announce what her next plans are, but she does give a simple but emotional explanation of her departure from Celebrity Cruises.

“You might be wondering why am I leaving. Simply put, life has an incredible way of reminding us what’s important and changing up priorities,” she said. “I’ve recently had some big life changes, and this just happens to be one of those.”

She does confirm, however, that she isn’t leaving the sailing life entirely.

Captain Kate Celebrity Cruises

“Are my sailing days over? Absolutely not!” she said. “I’ve got too much salt in my veins to leave the sea behind.”

Before joining Celebrity Cruises, McCue first began her seafaring life as a third mate with Disney Cruise Line, then joined Royal Caribbean in 2003 as a second officer aboard Nordic Empress (Empress of the Seas). In July 2015, she officially joined Celebrity Cruises.

Both Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises are part of the Royal Caribbean Group family.

McCue’s most recent ship has been Celebrity Beyond, which she launched when the vessel debuted in 2022. Many of her most memorable moments and viral videos have been from the Edge-class ship, including refugee rescues, sharing parties, and – infamously – baking a fish-flavored birthday cake for her cat.

McCue hints that she will continue to post on social media about the next chapter in her life, so her devoted fans can stay tuned to see what the American cruise ship captain has on her horizon.