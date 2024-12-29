Famous Cruise Ship Captain’s Beloved Cat Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that Celebrity Cruises has lost of one of its most beloved crew members – Bug Naked, the feline companion of Captain Kate McCue, has passed away.

The much-adored female elf-eared sphynx cat has been the ever-present companion of the Celebrity Cruises captain for over 8 years. Unfortunately, she passed from health complications following a routine dental cleaning and tooth extraction on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

“Our little girl is gone. Our hearts are shattered,” McCue announced via Bug Naked’s own Instagram account.

“She was surrounded at home by our family and enough love to fill this universe. 8 years and 6 months that we were blessed to spend together. The greatest of sidekicks, the sweetest of angels, the saltiest of seafaring cats, Bug was one in billion. We are devastated.”

Bug was well known to Celebrity Cruises’ guests, having sailed with McCue since she was a 3-month-old kitten. Onboard, “Bug Trivia” was a highlight of many sailings, with winning guests having the opportunity to enjoy a special cat cuddle and earning a limited edition collector Bug pin.

Crew members and guests alike loved the fearless feline, and messages of sympathy and condolences have been streaming in from the cat’s more than 81,000 Instagram followers as well as fans on other social media platforms.

The Popularity of Bug Naked

The saucy cat had wonderful adventures aboard Celebrity Beyond, sailing with Captain Kate and visiting countries all over the world. Bug Naked celebrated birthdays aboard the ship, showed off more than 100 outfits and costumes, and had her own EU passport.

Born March 20, 2016, Bug Naked was named for Kate McCue’s own childhood nickname, “Love Bug.” Onboard ships, Bug has had free access to the bridge and enjoyed finding every available sunbeam for luxurious lounging.

The cat quickly rose to fame with the rise of social media, frequently being featured in posts and videos showing shipboard life from a unique feline perspective.

Bug also had her own “official” title onboard as the ship’s “Maneuvering Support Mammal” for docking navigation, often supervising such activities as she patrolled on the bridge.

The cat was also often spotted out and about onboard, even attending onboard weddings, visiting shows, or strolling down corridors for daily walks. Bug would also go for walks in her own stroller.

Bug Naked (Credit: Kate McCue)

It should be noted that pets are not typically permitted onboard cruise ships, but Bug Naked received special exemptions due to Captain Kate’s rank within the cruise line.

Royal Caribbean – a sister line to Celebrity Cruises within the Royal Caribbean Group – also has official animals onboard two ships. Rover is the official “Chief Dog Officer” of Icon of the Seas, and the upcoming second Icon class ship, Star of the Seas, will have Sailor as its Chief Dog Officer.

While Bug’s life as a seagoing celebrity was just 8.5 years, the sphynx cat breed does have one of the shortest life expectancies of all domestic cat breeds. According to a study published in the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery, the average lifespan of these cats is just 6.68 years.

Of course, as with any pet, individual care, overall health, and other factors all contribute to lifespan. Undoubtedly, Captain Kate gave Bug Naked the very best of care and was well attuned to her cat’s health needs.

Cruise Hive sends condolences and comforting wishes to Captain Kate McCue, Celebrity Cruises, crew members, and every guest who knew and loved Bug Naked over the years.