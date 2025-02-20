How Much Is a Cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas?

Have you ever wanted to go on a ship’s very first cruise? Now is your chance to book the inaugural trip on Royal Caribbean’s third Icon-class ship, Legend of the Seas.

It might be a long wait for this vessel’s first cruise – which is currently scheduled for the end of Summer in 2026 – but there is no harm in planning ahead for this rare opportunity.

The 7-night Western Mediterranean cruise will be round-trip out of Barcelona, Spain – departing on August 2 and returning on August 9, 2026.

The itinerary is packed with stunning and historic locations along the Mediterranean – such as Palma de Mallorca in Spain and Florence, Rome, and Naples in Italy.

Following the unveiling of the ship’s name, which Cruise Hive reported on, I’ve decided to dive into the pricing to see just how affordable – or not – this ship is.

The most affordable room – an interior cabin – goes for $1,998 per person per night. I will spare you doing the math – for 1 person on this cruise, it will cost $5,624 in the cheapest cabin. While you won’t have a window, you will at least have a TV and a desk!

On the other end of the spectrum, Royal Suite Class staterooms such as the Royal Loft Suite cost up to $51,246 per person.

Hypothetically, let’s say a family of 4 – 2 adults and 2 children – stay in the Royal Loft Suite on this cruise. This would cost that family $150,460.

Starting in October, 2026, Legend of the Seas will also offer 3-night Western Mediterranean cruises – which are significantly more affordable. The very first one of these cruises departs on October 22 out of Rome, Italy.

An interior cabin runs at $1,017 per person per night – where staterooms in the Royal Suite Class start at $3,344 per person per night.

The largest suite available on this cruise is the Icon Loft Suite, which will cost $17,368 for a single individual for the entire cruise.

Legend of the Seas Off to the Caribbean

Lucky for cruise goers, the very first cruise Legend of the Seas has scheduled in the Bahamas is a bit more affordable than the inaugural Mediterranean itinerary. With its affordability also comes a trade-off – there is only one stop.

Departing on November 11, 2026, this 3-night round-trip cruise out of Fort Lauderdale – stops only at Royal Caribbean’s private island Perfect Day at Coco Cay.

Interior cabins start at just $895 per person per night – making the most affordable room on this new ship $2,140 for the 3-night cruise.

On the flip side, Royal Suite Class staterooms start at $1,793 per person per night. These suites are great for families and large groups – but for 1 person on the cruise, it will cost $3,928.

However, an interior room on the inaugural cruise is $5,624 – so $3,928 for a suite is not such a bad deal. Cruise math at its finest!

Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas

One bonus is that the first cruise in the Caribbean is eligible for Kids Sail Free savings – when this promotion is available, guests 12 years old and younger get free cruise fares.

Read Also: Royal Caribbean Kids Club – How Adventure Ocean Works

If you are looking into one of Legend of the Seas’ longer tropical itineraries, it will start offering both 6 and 8-night Western Caribbean cruises just in time to escape the winter weather.

The ship will depart on its first 8-day Western Caribbean cruise on November 14, 2025 – stopping in Willemstad, Curacao and Oranjestad, Aruba, as well as Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Cabins range in price from $4,346 for interior cabins – to a staggering $149,396 for the most expensive suite.

Departing on November 22, 2026, Legend of the Seas will go on its first 6-day Western Caribbean cruise – making stops at Perfect Day at CocoCay, as well as Falmouth, Jamaica and Labadee, Haiti.

Prices range from $3,571 for an interior cabin – to $10,968 for a suite – all the way up to $124,510 for the Royal Loft Suite.

Before Legend of the Seas arrives, we’ve still got sister ship Star of the Seas, which will debut in summer of 2025.