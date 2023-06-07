Holland America to Deploy Two Ships in Asia Covering 49 Ports

Holland America Line announced it will deploy two ships in Asia for a series of itineraries from September 2024 to April 2025. Citing heightened demand for the region, the cruise line is offering routes that call at off-the-beaten-path destinations.

Longer Cruises Included in Itinerary Offerings

Holland America Line on June 6 revealed the details for a slew of Asia voyages that allow guests to explore the Far East from a variety of departure ports, including a 53-day itinerary that leaves from a US city.

The 1,964-guest Westerdam will embark on the line’s 53-day “Majestic Japan” sailing, which falls under the line’s Legendary Voyage collection of longer cruises, ranging from 25 to 59 days.

Guests can depart from either Vancouver, British Columbia, or Seattle, a port that reduces the cruise by one day. The cruise will call at 21 total ports, including 13 calls in Japan, with the bonus of overnight port calls at Yokohama (Tokyo) and Kobe, Japan, and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Photo Credit: Angel DiBilio / Shutterstock

The line will base the 1,924-guest Noordam in Asia for the entire season, sailing nine unique 14-day itineraries featuring Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Guests can choose to depart from Hong Kong, Tokyo, or Singapore.

Noordam also will operate a Legendary Voyage sailing called “Coral Triangle, Volcanoes and The Great Barrier Reef.” The 28-day itinerary is new for the line and sails roundtrip from Singapore on January 5, 2024. The cruise visits 10 ports in five countries, and features scenic cruising in the Great Barrier Reef and Torres Strait.

“The demand for Asia remains strong as cruisers seek experiences to exotic and off-the-beaten-path locales that give them unique travel moments,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer.

“By offering three departure cities we’re able to diversify our itineraries and showcase an incredibly robust season. With 24 ports in Japan alone and two dozen more spread among several countries, our guests are in for an immersive Asia adventure,” she added.

14-Day Itineraries Sweep Through East Asia

Noordam’s 14-day cruise series includes “Far East Discovery,” sailing between Hong Kong and Singapore with calls at Halong Bay, Da Nang, Nha Trang, and Phu My, Vietnam; Sihanoukville, Cambodia; and Laem Chabang and Nathon, Thailand.

The ship will explore Indonesia on her “Indonesian Discovery” cruise roundtrip from Singapore. All ports calls are in Indonesia, including Probolinggo and Semarang, Java; Celukan Bawang and Benoa, Bali; Komodo Island; Lembar, Lombok; and Tanjung Priok, Jakarta. Guests also will experience scenic cruising by the active Krakatau Volcano.

Cruisers eager to visit Taiwan can book the ship’s “Japan and Taiwan” voyage roundtrip from Yokohama. The ship will make two calls in Taiwan, at Hualien and Keelung, and several calls in Japan, at Amami, Naha, Ishigaki Island, Nagasaki, Abruatsu, Kochi and Kobe.

Noordam Cruise Ship

A special 15-day cruise, departing April 27, 2025, from Yokohama to Vancouver, features port calls at Kushiro, Japan, and the Alaskan destinations of Kodiak, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Glacier Bay.

Another unique voyage that calls at Alaska ports is the 13-day “North Pacific Crossing,” departing Vancouver on September 29, 2024, and sailing to Yokohama. Sitka and Kodiak, Alaska, are featured calls on this cruise, along with Kushiro, Japan.

Holland America Line noted that a range of its Asia voyages can be booked back-to-back, with nonrecurring port calls, resulting in a nearly monthlong experience at sea visiting new destinations.

Read Also: Your Guide to the Best Alaska Cruise Ports

For a limited time, guests who book select 2024-25 Asia cruises with the Have It All premium package also will receive the line’s standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi, along with free crew gratuities and other perks.