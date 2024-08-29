Six Holland America Cruise Ships Will Sail Alaska in 2026

Holland America Line has opened for sale its ambitious 2026 Alaska season, offering guests opportunities for glacial cruising, wildlife sightings, and cultural programming aboard a choice of six ships.

Among the new itineraries for 2026 is a Seattle departure of the line’s popular “Great Alaska Explorer” cruise, previously offered only from Vancouver, British Columbia. Three ships will operate the 14-day itinerary.

The 1,972-guest Noordam will sail from the Port of Seattle on August 23, 2026 while the 2,000-guest Westerdam will depart Vancouver on September 13, 2026.

Both itineraries are roundtrip and call at Anchorage, Juneau, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Sitka, and Valdez, plus Prince Rupert, in British Columbia. Glacier Bay scenic cruising rounds out the experience.

Nieuw Amsterdam will offer the voyage on a May 3, 2026 departure roundtrip from Vancouver. The ship will visit the same port calls as Noordam and Westerdam, but add a visit to Wrangell, Alaska. The ship accommodates 2,100 guests.

The 2026 season will mark the first time in five years that Westerdam will sail Alaska itineraries from Vancouver and Noordam from Seattle. Holland America’s other three ships deployed to Alaska in 2026 include the 2,100-guest Eurodam, the 2,650-guest Koningsdam, and the 1,400-guest Zaandam.

An array of voyages is offered, ranging from 6 to 28 days and featuring the line’s signature “Alaska Inside Passage” cruises along with northbound and southbound “Glacier Discovery” sailings.

“We continue to build an Alaska program that is unlike any other in the industry, that is deeply immersive, putting a spotlight on all the splendor that brings cruisers to Alaska,” said Dan Rough, vice president of revenue management for Holland America Line.

“Whether it’s talking to a park ranger while observing a glacier calve in Glacier Bay, joining a whale-watching tour or enjoying the freshest local fish that was just brought on board, we want our guests to return home from vacation feeling inspired,” Rough added.

For the third consecutive year, Holland America Line will operate the 28-day “Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice” cruise aboard Noordam. Sailing roundtrip from Seattle on June 7, 2026, the cruise will travel to the Bering Sea and beyond the Arctic Circle while calling at 11 ports in Alaska plus Vancouver and Prince Rupert.

Another special cruise that Noordam will operate is the “Great Bear Rainforest” itinerary, sailing roundtrip from Seattle on April 19, 2026. The voyage promises a closer look at wildlife as the ship overnights in Prince Rupert and provides scenic cruising in the noted wildlife areas of the Grenville Channel, the Johnstone Strait, and the Seymour Narrows, all in British Columbia.

Signature Voyages Offered From Multiple Ports

The cruise line will sail 7-day “Alaska Inside Passage” voyages roundtrip from Vancouver on a choice of three ships — Koningsdam, Zaandam, and Nieuw Amsterdam, all of which will call at Ketchikan, Juneau, and Skagway.

Sailing roundtrip from Seattle, Eurodam and Noordam will operate 7-day “Alaskan Explorer” cruises, with calls to Victoria, British Columbia; Ketchikan, Juneau, and Sitka. Eurodam also will feature scenic cruising through Icy Strait Point and Glacier Bay, while Noordam explores Dawes Glacier.

Holland America Voyage

The line offers “Glacier Discovery” voyages both north and southbound on two ships sailing between Whittier (Anchorage) and Vancouver. Port calls by Nieuw Amsterdam and Westerdam include Ketchikan, Juneau, and Skagway.

Holland America Line in 2026 will continue its “Glacier Guarantee” policy — a pledge to wow guests on every itinerary with fantastic views of the state’s mighty glaciers. Depending on itinerary, guests can see glaciers in Glacier Bay National Park, College Fjord, Dawes Glacier, Hubbard Glacier, and Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm.

While in Glacier Bay, the ship will welcome aboard a Glacier Bay National Park ranger, who will interact with and educate guests about the region’s stunning glaciers.

A series of cruisetours will be offered in 2026 as well, although they have not yet been revealed. The cruise line’s combination land-and-sea tours for 2025 have already been unveiled, and the 2026 offerings are likely to be very similar.