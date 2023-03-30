Holland America Opens Caribbean Season With Longer Cruises

Holland America Line has opened bookings for its 2024-2025 Caribbean season, featuring three new voyages of 14 and 21 days and the addition of Boston, Massachusetts, as a Caribbean departure port, alongside Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The cruise line is continuing to put focus on longer, more immersive itineraries, as well as bringing back calls to Bermuda.

Longer Voyages and More Island Exploration

Six ships, Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam, Volendam, and Zuiderdam, will head to the Caribbean for the 2024-2025 Holland America Line Caribbean season. Most itineraries will be roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, and two new itineraries depart from Boston.

Holland America Line’s Caribbean cruises will offer itineraries ranging from five to 21 days, covering eastern, western, and southern regions and featuring Panama Canal sailings, continuing the brand’s efforts to create longer, more immersive voyages. Guests can also combine several cruises to create one unique Collectors’ Voyage.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Holland America Line’s president, Gus Antorcha, stated: “Holland America Line is meeting the desire of our guests who want more immersive experiences, and we’re excited to offer new itineraries and a new departure option for this Caribbean season.”

“With sailings covering the entire region and combinable itineraries up to 35 days, our Caribbean cruises extend to lesser-visited islands and are among the most diverse in the industry.”

New and Longer Cruises

New for the season is a unique 21-Day “Perfect Caribbean Escape” cruise roundtrip from Boston aboard Zuiderdam.

Departing on October 19, 2024, the extended tropical adventure includes a call at Bermuda, followed by stops at Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos, Curaçao, Aruba, Cartagena, Colombia, Colon, Panama, Puerto Limon, Costa Rica, Port Canaveral, Florida, and Bimini, Bahamas. The voyage also includes a partial Panama Canal transit.

Following this, Zuiderdam will sail a new 14-day “Southern Caribbean” itinerary from Boston to Fort Lauderdale departing November 9, including a call at Bermuda and visits to St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Barbados, Curaçao, and Half Moon Cay. Combining the 21- and 14-day departures creates a 35-Day Collectors’ Voyage for the ultimate Caribbean experience.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Another new 21-day Caribbean exploration sails roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale aboard Volendam, departing January 4, 2025. The “Ultimate Caribbean” cruise includes calls at Half Moon Cay; Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Tortola; St. Maarten; Antigua; Dominica; St. Lucia; Barbados; St. Vincent, Grenada; Bonaire; Aruba; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; and Grand Cayman.

Western, Eastern, and Southern Caribbean Itineraries

Guests who want to opt for a shorter cruise have the choice of several Western, Eastern, and Southern Caribbean cruises.

The western Caribbean itineraries offer six-, seven-, and ten-day options. The seven-day cruise calls at Cozumel, Mexico; Half Moon Cay, Ocho Rios, and Grand Cayman.

The three 10-day itineraries span the region and are a combination of ports that include Montego Bay or Falmouth, Jamaica; Mahogany Bay, Honduras; Belize City, Belize; Cayman Islands; Cozumel, Mexico; and Half Moon Cay and Bimini in the Bahamas.

The seven-day eastern Caribbean itinerary includes stops at Grand Turk, St. Thomas, San Juan, and Half Moon Cay. Southern Caribbean itineraries range from nine to 14 days, with the nine-day cruise visiting Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, and Half Moon Cay.

Guests who book the newly opened 2024-2025 Caribbean cruises with the Have It All premium package will receive the standard amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package, and Surf Wi-Fi. However, they will also get free prepaid Crew Appreciation, free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package, and Premium Wi-Fi.

Holland America Line’s Mariner Society members can receive up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when booking select cruises. To take advantage of these offers, guests must book by June 27, 2023.