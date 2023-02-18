Holland America Line Makes Family Cruises Amazingly Affordable

Just in time for Spring Break and summer vacations, Holland America Line is offering great value with their “kids cruise free” perk, valid on select April 2023 through April 2024 cruises.

As an extension of wave season sales, this perk makes it even easier and more affordable for families to set sail on dream vacations to make memories to last a lifetime.

Kids Sail Free Plus Other Promotions

The “kids cruise free” promotion applies to any cruiser age 5-18 sailing as the third or fourth guest in a stateroom. Parents planning the cruises, however, should be aware that taxes, port fees, and onboard expenses or other purchases are not part of the promotion and will be added to the overall vacation cost.

Still, the savings can be significant, depending on the ship booked, cruise duration, stateroom category, and sailing destination. When added to other booking promotions and bundles, such as the “Have It All” premium package, any cruise can be quite a bargain with included shore excursions, beverage packages, specialty dining, Wi-Fi.

Photo Credit: VIDEOVISTAVIEW / Shutterstock

“A cruise is one of the easiest ways to explore the world as a family, and with our wave promotion it’s even more affordable to take a vacation to a dream location like Alaska or Europe,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line.

Other current promotions include free stateroom upgrades, reduced deposits, and overall savings of up to 30% off cruise fares. Multiple promotions can be stacked together, including the kids sail free perk.

Cruising With Kids

Holland America Line offers a great deal for younger cruisers to enjoy, making the line ideal for family cruises or multi-generational vacations.

Club HAL is available for cruisers ages 5-17 to meet new friends and enjoy supervised, age-appropriate activities such as crafts, sports, video games, scavenger hunts, music, themed parties, and more.

Kids of all ages will also enjoy many of the amenities onboard Holland America Line ships, such as varied dining menus to meet even the pickiest eater’s tastes, plus kid-friendly favorites like pizza and mac and cheese. Onboard movies, live music, energetic entertainment, sports courts, and pools are just a few amazing options to try.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

“Cruising caters to all ages, so there’s something for everyone on board and ashore,” said Bodensteiner. “You unpack once while visiting multiple destinations, all meals are planned, evening entertainment is complimentary and adults can relax while the kids meet new friends in the Club HAL youth program. The best souvenirs will be the memories you bring home.”

Families can also relax together in thoughtfully planned family staterooms, available on all Pinnacle-class vessels – Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam and Koningsdam. These larger staterooms can accommodate up to five travelers, with two bathrooms and extra closet space to ensure enough room for everyone.

Where to Cruise as a Family

The whole world is available to family travel through Holland America Line, with cruise destinations such as Alaska, New England, Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico, and through the Panama Canal.

The ease of cruising gives families amazing history, art, culture, music, and more right at their fingertips, providing spectacular opportunities to introduce young cruisers to the wider world.

No matter what a family’s interest or what might spark a child’s imagination – from dogsledding in Alaska to exploring the Egyptian pyramids to visiting the famed home that inspired the Anne of Green Gables novels in Prince Edward Island – kids will make amazing connections and lifelong memories sailing with Holland America Line.