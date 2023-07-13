Holland America Line Has Biggest Booking Day in 150-Year History

Holland America Line has announced that July 11, 2023 was the biggest ever booking day in the illustrious cruise line’s 150-year history, demonstrating both the quality of the brand as well as the strength of the cruise industry as a whole as travelers continue to plan for future sailings.

Holland America Line Reports Biggest Ever Booking Day

Holland America Line, one of the foremost cruise lines for global destinations, broke not only its single-day booking record on July 11, 2023, but also had its highest ever revenue booking day in the company’s history – all the way back to its founding in 1873.

While the company has not released exact figures for the number of bookings made or their total revenue, breaking such records is momentous indeed.

This demonstrates the surge in cruising desire as well as the willingness of travelers to be making vacation plans in advance, as the line has clarified that “most” of the bookings are for sailings in 2024 and 2025.

Photo Credit: Jennifer G. Lang / Shutterstock

The surge in bookings also speaks well of Holland America Line’s product and the quality of cruising guests expect as they plan their future travel.

“We see a record booking day like this as encouraging for the whole industry, but for Holland America Line, it’s an endorsement of the quality of cruising product we’re able to offer to our guests,” said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line.

“People are planning their vacations for next year and even into 2025, and in the process, they’re choosing the best service at sea and the unforgettable destinations that we offer.”

Ongoing Trend

Setting such a notable record for bookings continues a trend many cruise lines and port destinations are seeing in recent months – a rise in demand for cruise travel and guests eager to make plans for setting sail.

Confidence in cruise bookings continues to rise, as evidenced even with Holland America Line’s own Black Friday surge last November, when the company’s bookings surpassed 2019 levels.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Other cruise lines have seen similar record-breaking bookings and amazing demand for sailings. Carnival Cruise Line reported a record-breaking first quarter of 2023, as did sister brand AIDA Cruises. Different cruise lines have also broken their own single-day records and seen special cruises, such as world voyages, sell out spectacularly fast.

Different ports of call are also reporting record-breaking guest arrivals, with thousands of passengers visiting top destinations every week. Nassau, the Dominican Republic, Stornoway (Scotland), Mexico, Jamaica, and other ports have all reported outstanding passenger numbers and cruise ship calls in 2023.

Most Popular Destinations

Holland America Line has not revealed which cruise regions or specific itineraries have been the most sought after for recent bookings, but the cruise line is the leader in Alaska cruising with scenic visits to Glacier Bay, a bucket-list destination for many travelers.

The cruise line also offers its unique “Alaska Up Close” program with immersive onboard activities, curated shore tours, and enriching cultural experiences that give passengers a deeper, more authentic visit to the Last Frontier.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Also available are new, more immersive experiences in Europe through the cruise line’s collaboration with National Geographic, new sailings visiting 10 different countries in Asia for the 2024-25 season, and longer sailings in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific.

Sure to be of special interest are two unique sailings in April 2024 during the upcoming total eclipse. For those voyages, one on Koningsdam and the other on Zaandam, Holland America Line is bringing aboard leading astronomy experts to add even more depth and insight for guests in the path of totality.

Holland America Line also offers a variety of short and long cruises visiting the Caribbean, Mexico, and Hawaii, along with Panama Canal cruises and transatlantic sailings.

Whatever travelers are craving for their adventuring needs, Holland America Line has a cruise to fulfill their travel dreams.