Holland America Reveals Longer Alaska 2024 Itineraries

Holland America Line, well known as the premier line for cruising Alaska, is featuring longer itineraries, more immersive options, and a stunning Arctic Circle voyage for its 2024 season in the Last Frontier.

With first-ever options as well as more sailings to Glacier Bay National Park than any other cruise line, Holland America Line is poised to continue its domination of the Alaska cruise market.

New 2024 Itineraries Revealed

In celebration of Alaska’s Statehood Day – the state officially became the forty-ninth state of the United States on January 3, 1959 – Holland America Line has announced new, amazing itineraries for the 2024 sailing season.

Highlights include longer itineraries from various ships, with diverse ports of call and options for land-based extensions to truly give travelers a connection to this amazing destination.

“Holland America Line is proud of our rich history of bringing the best service at sea to Alaska, and we’re excited to reveal details of our 2024 season including a new monthlong Arctic Circle itinerary that is the most immersive we’ve ever offered in this region,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

“With six ships serving Alaska and the only cruise line with owned land operations in Denali and the Yukon, no one does Alaska better than Holland America Line.”

The 2024 Alaska season extends from late April through late September, and cruises are now open for booking. Full Cruisetours, which will include the oceangoing getaway as well as land expeditions to Denali and the Yukon, will be available for booking in February 2023.

Special highlights of the 2024 itineraries include a wide range of 7-night cruises, including both northbound and southbound cruises between Whittier (Anchorage) and Vancouver. Guests who prefer a roundtrip sailing from a single homeport can choose options either from Vancouver or Seattle.

Natural scenery is the highlight of any Alaska cruise, and every Holland America Line itinerary includes a visit to one or more of Alaska’s iconic glacier destinations: Glacier Bay National Park, College Fjord, Dawes Glacier, Hubbard Glacier, or Tracy Arm.

Depending on the ship, itinerary, and sailing date, guests will also visit iconic Alaskan ports of call such as Anchorage, Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Valdez, Sitka, Wrangell, and more.

Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice Cruise

Of special interest is a unique, new-to-the-line 28-night “Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice” cruise aboard the Vista-class Westerdam. The roundtrip voyage from Seattle departs June 9, 2024, and includes 13 ports of call, with an extended overnight call to Anchorage.

The ship will also visit many of Alaska’s scenic highlights, including the phenomenal Inside Passage, Hubbard Glacier, Prince William Sound, College Fjord, Glacier Bay, and Tracy Arm, ensuring guests outstanding sightings of the region’s majestic glaciers as well as ample opportunity for spotting whales, seals, seabirds, moose, bears, and other wildlife.

One of the most memorable days of the itinerary is sure to be June 20, 2024 – the summer solstice – when the ship will cross the Arctic Circle, a truly once-in-a-lifetime event for many travelers.

Westerdam can welcome 1,916 guests (double occupancy), and reservations for this outstanding itinerary are sure to sell out quickly.

Ships Sailing in Alaska 2024

In total, Holland America Line will have six ships (out of its fleet of 11 vessels) in Alaska in 2024. In addition to Westerdam, the small, Rotterdam-class Zaandam, as well as both of the cruise line’s Signature-class vessels, Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam, will offer Alaska sailings throughout the season.

Photo Credit: MaleeS / Shutterstock

Sister ship to Westerdam, also in the Vista class, Noordam will also be sailing 2024 Alaska itineraries, as well as the Pinnacle-class Koningsdam, one of the largest vessels in Holland America Line’s fleet.

Why Cruise Alaska With Holland America Line

Holland America Line has been offering passenger service to Alaska for more than 75 years – well before Alaska became a state, and longer than any other cruise line.

This has positioned the cruise line to offer better expertise, more experience, and more in-depth options in Alaska, bringing guests closer to the Last Frontier than any other line. Holland America Line’s “Alaska Up Close” program deeply immerses guests in local culture with authentic onboard programming and cruise activities such as workshops, lectures, exclusive menus, introductions to real Alaskans, and much more.

The cruise line is also committed to preserving this premier destination through sustainably sourced, local seafood, as well as environmental initiatives to protect delicate marine environments.

What better choice can there be for cruise travelers to enjoy adventures in Alaska than with Holland America Line?