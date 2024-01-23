Holland America Line Adds More Rare Legendary Voyages

Holland America Line has expanded its popular Legendary Voyages roster to include four new itineraries with departures in 2025 and 2026.

Legendary Voyages are longer cruises that range from 25 to 59 days, allowing for abundant port calls, special onboard programs, and more time for guests to immerse themselves in the featured destinations.

Guests Can Sail to the Med From New York

Four new Legendary Voyages sailings from Holland America Line, one of nine Carnival Corporation brands, will put the spotlight on the Mediterranean and the South Pacific in 2025 and 2026. The cruises are open for booking, and join a series of other Legendary Voyages itineraries released for sale in December 2023.

One of the new itineraries, a 45-day Mediterranean journey roundtrip from New York, is sure to be a winner with cruisers who want to avoid airports and experience the thrill of transatlantic crossings coupled with an itinerary that highlights the gems of the Med region.

Setting sail aboard the 1,432-guest Volendam on October 7, 2025, the “Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage” is an itinerary modeled on a cruise Holland America Line operated in 1925. Twenty ports of call, many of which were on the itinerary nearly a century ago, will again be visited. They include destinations in the UK, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, and others.

The cruise will feature overnights in Rome, Istanbul, and Cairo, and late departures in several ports such as Gibraltar and Barcelona.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

“Based on the popularity of our 2024 Ultimate Mediterranean cruise, it’s clear that guests are eager for more in-depth exploration of the region,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line.

“Being able to offer this cruise roundtrip from New York City in 2025 creates a rare opportunity for people in North America to enjoy the Med and our award-winning service without a long flight,” Bodensteiner added.

The line’s 2024 Ultimate Mediterranean cruise Bodensteiner referenced is a 42-day sailing, also aboard Volendam, departing on November 9, 2024, and operating roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale with a similar transatlantic component.

Multiple Opportunities to Explore South Pacific

The 1,972-guest Noordam, meanwhile, will deploy to the South Pacific and operate the other three new Legendary Voyages.

The ship will offer two versions of the line’s “South Pacific Crossing” cruise, with the first one departing on October 12, 2025. The 27-day sailing cruises from Seattle to Sydney, Australia, calling at nine port. Four calls will be made in Fiji, and guests will enjoy an overnight in Honolulu, Hawaii.

A longer version, of 36 nights, departs on March 15, 2026, sailing from Sydney to Seattle. Seventeen port calls will enable guests to explore destinations such as New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Fiji, Tonga, Tahiti, the Cook Islands, and Hawaii, where late departures are planned in Honolulu and Kona.

Noordam’s third South Pacific itinerary, “Islands of the South Pacific,” is a 28-day cruise from Sydney to Auckland, New Zealand. The ship will make 20 port calls in seven countries, and guests will have the opportunity to snorkel the Great Barrier Reef.

Holland America Line Noordam

Featured destinations on this Legendary Voyages cruise include Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga, along with three port calls in New Zealand.

“The South Pacific is home to some of the most popular ports for cruisers. We worked to create an itinerary like no other in this region, with multiple calls to islands that are less traveled and a must-see for anyone looking to experience all that the region has to offer at an unhurried pace,” said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and itinerary planning at Holland America Line.

Holland America Line’s Legendary Voyages cruises are offered in a wide range of regions around the globe. Itineraries revealed earlier highlight Alaska, Arctic Circle crossings, Northern Europe and Scandinavia, Hawaii, and Tahiti, for example.

The newly released Legendary Voyages are eligible for the line’s Have It All early booking premium package. The limited-time offer covers shore excursions, specialty dining, beverages, WiFi, crew gratuities, and other services and amenities.