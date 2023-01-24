Holland America is Heading to Two Destinations Passengers Will Like

Holland America Line in 2024 will shine a spotlight on Canada and New England cruises, deploying two ships to the region during the April-to-October season. A special expedition sailing adds visits to Greenland and a circumnavigation of Iceland.

29 Voyages on Canada/New England Roster

The 1,432-guest Volendam and the 1,964-guest Zuiderdam will anchor Holland America Line’s series of cruises to Canada and New England in 2024 with a combination of weeklong and longer, in-depth voyages to adventurous destinations, including Newfoundland, Greenland and Iceland.

A total of 29 cruises, all of which begin or end in Boston, are offered under the line’s Canada & New England Discovery series that highlights the region’s maritime history, seafood cuisine and natural beauty, the line announced on January 23.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer, said, ”A Canada and New England cruise has it all for travelers looking to stay closer to home but experience a taste of Europe, beautiful scenery, amazing food, natural beauty and incredible history.”

She added: “Our expanded season allows travelers to explore the region from spring through autumn, including the popular fall foliage, and by offering longer cruises we can extend up to Greenland and Iceland for a truly unique vacation.”

Volendam to Circle Iceland in July

From mid-May to early October, Volendam will operate 7-day Canada & New England Discovery cruises between Boston and Montréal, Québec, calling at Bar Harbor, Maine, Québec City, Québec; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Sydney and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Historic Coasts cruises, also seven days and sailing roundtrip from Boston, will have the Rotterdam-class Volendam calling at Portland and Bar Harbor, Maine; Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada; and Halifax and Sydney.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Volendam also offers 10-day Newfoundland & New England Discovery cruises between Boston and Montreal, calling at Quebec City, Baie-Comeau and Havre-Saint-Pierre, Québec; Corner Brook, St. Anthony and St. John’s in Newfoundland; Halifax, and Portland. One 11-day departure calls at Portland, Saint John, Corner Brook, Charlottetown and Quebec’s Saguenay.

The ship will circumnavigate Iceland on a 24-day expedition roundtrip from Boston, departing July 27 and calling at six destinations in Iceland and 10 ports in Greenland, Maine, and Nova Scotia, plus Labrador and Newfoundland.

Zuiderdam Joins the Cruise Series in August

From late August through September, the Vista-class Zuiderdam will sail seven-day Canada & New England Discovery itineraries between Boston and Québec City, visiting Bar Harbor, Charlottetown, Sydney and Halifax.

Cruisers also can book Volendam’s 13-day repositioning cruise from Fort Lauderdale to Montreal, from April 21 to May 4, and her 14-day repositioning cruise from Montréal to Fort Lauderdale from October 5 to October 19.

Photo Credit: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock

Zuiderdam will sail a repositioning cruise from Quebec City to Fort Lauderdale in October, on a date not yet shown on the cruise line website.

Early booking incentives for the Canada/New England/Newfoundland/Iceland cruise series include Holland America’s Have It All premium package, which covers shore excursions, a beverage and specialty dining package, and prepaid crew gratuities, among other services.

Special Programs on Both Ships

Holland America said that exclusive Canada/New England shore excursions will be operated in partnership with Food & Wine magazine and will highlight the foods of the region, such as “farm-to-fork” cuisine in Quebec City, and Prince Edward Island’s oysters, lobster sliders and home-grown mussels.

Onboard the ships, cruisers can take advantage of new entertainment programs, such as a new Rolling Stone Lounge on Zuiderdam. It replaces the former B.B. King’s Blues Club and expands performances of blues, rock and pop.

Both Zuiderdam and Volendam will host performances by a traveling ensemble, part of the line’s partnership with Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, in the ship’s World Stage theaters.