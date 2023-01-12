Holland America Line Makes Major Entertainment Changes

Holland America Line has long been known for its outstanding musical entertainment across the fleet, from intimate venues with superior musicians to live music in different locations for socializing, dancing, and just enjoyment.

Now, the cruise line is enhancing its musical offerings and making changes to bring even more great live music onboard for all guests to enjoy.

Known for its refined ambiance and cultured offerings, Holland America Line is further enhancing its premier entertainment with a series of updates to the live music onboard its fleet of 11 ships. Each change is intended to bring a new experience to more guests, and to provide superior music for everyone to enjoy.

“A decade ago we committed to offering the premier collection of live music venues at sea, and the changes we are making over the next several months are a chance for us to strengthen that experience for our guests,” said Michael Smith, senior vice president, guest experience and product development.

“Whether on a seven-day Alaska cruise or a 70-plus day Grand Voyage, our guests expect variety and quality in their live music.”

Lincoln Center Performances Moving to Larger Venue

It is indeed variety and quality that all guests will find aboard the Holland America fleet, with the first change coming to the popular Lincoln Center performances.

Rather than a quartet found on several ships, Holland America Line is elevating its partnership with Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and taking those shows to the main stage. Now, a traveling ensemble will perform throughout the fleet, using the ships’ World Stage main theater to accommodate more guests for the elite performances.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

The panoramic LED screen in the venue on Pinnacle-class ships – Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam, and the cruise line’s new flagship, Rotterdam – will also enhance the performance, providing a visual element to accompany the world-class music.

Holland America Line is working with Shanta Thake, Lincoln Center’s chief artistic officer, on the new vision for this program. While the details are still in development, it is expected that the performances will be finalized and rolled out to ships in the summer of 2023, and guests will enjoy performances by the highest caliber of musicians.

New Live Band on 6 Ships

Six of the cruise line’s vessels will be getting an entirely new live band experience in Ocean Bar, where a contemporary trio will now play pop arrangements showcasing top hits from the 1960s through today. This will create a richly musical ambience in the bar, as well as another opportunity for guests to dance to their favorite hits.

The new Ocean Bar band will be introduced on Zuiderdam, Westerdam, Oosterdam, Noordam, Eurodam, and Nieuw Amsterdam beginning in February, though the complete rollout is expected to take until early summer.

Rolling Stone Hits

Widely regarded as one of the top bands of all time, the Rolling Stones and other classic rock artists will now be featured in two ways aboard different Holland America vessels.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

On the Vista-class ships – Noordam, Westerdam, Oosterdam, and Zuiderdam – the new Rolling Stone Lounge will replace the former B.B. King’s Blues Club and will feature an expanded repertoire of R&B, rock, and pop favorites. This will provide even greater musical diversity for all types of guests to enjoy, an excellent upgrade as these ships are typically scheduled for the cruise line’s longer voyages.

The lounge will feature live music six nights per week, with shows varying nightly. Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam will have the Rolling Stone Rock Room, featuring the best hits of classic rock.

Even More Music Options

Many of these changes have been gradually tested aboard different ships, with positive feedback from music-loving guests. “We are enthusiastic about the initial response we’ve received to the changes we’ve started to preview,” said Smith.

These aren’t the only music venues guests can enjoy with Holland America Line, however.

B.B. King’s Blues Club continues onboard the line’s five Signature and Pinnacle Class ships – Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam – bringing emotional music with soulful beats to guests. Furthermore, all ships except Volendam and Zaandam offer Billboard Onboard, a unique piano bar experience featuring chart-topping hits.

Guests can also enjoy music in other ways, such as part of the production shows performed by the Step One Dance Company, and the mesmerizing BBC Earth In Concert with its award-winning soundtrack set with incredible wildlife footage on the big screen in World Stage, shown on all ships.