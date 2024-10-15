Holland America Expands Canada and New England Cruises

Coastal Canada and New England passengers have more chances to explore the great northeast in 2026 now that Holland America Line has revealed more sailings, added ports, and overnight stops.

The cruise line’s latest offerings, released October 15, 2024, includes a new 28-day “Canada, New England and Iceland” voyage,” providing guests with the opportunity to explore three regions on a roundtrip journey from Boston, Massachusetts.

The 2026 season will run from April through October and feature two ships already well familiar with the routes.

The 1,916-passenger Zuiderdam and the 1,432-guest Voldendam will each sail 7-day roundtrip departures from Boston and between Boston and Montreal or Quebec City in Quebec, Canada.

The 81,769-gross-ton Zuiderdam’s 7-day trips from Boston will offer some itineraries with late-night departures from Quebec City and Portland, Maine, as Voldendam, at 61,396 gross tons, offers 10- and 11-day itineraries that include Newfoundland and New France in the Maritimes.

The extended trips on the latter voyages include stops in Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and Prince Edward Island, as well as Bar Harbor, Maine.

“Our Canada and New England cruises are filled with culturally rich destinations, storybook settings, the beauty of the St. Lawrence, and vibrant fall foliage later in the season,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America’s chief commercial officer.

“We’re also excited to offer guests the chance to add Iceland to their exploration of Canada and New England,” she added.

“The timeframe is perfect for those sailing on Volendam to take in the spectacular late sunsets and white nights, including during an overnight call in Reykjavik,” she said.

Although the routes may have some added touches, Zuiderdam and Volendam are frequent visitors to the region. Both ships are currently wrapping up their 2024 seasons in Canada and North America on fall foliage discovery cruises.

Zuiderdam, which departed Quebec City on October 12, 2024, will complete its last northeastern voyage of 2024 in Boston on October 21, and then reposition to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, by November 23, 2024, with a number of calls in warmer waters, including Bermuda, Bahamas, and Barbados.

Meanwhile, Volendam set off on its repositioning cruise on October 5, 2024. Departing from Montreal, the ship has spent time in numerous Canadian ports and will stop in New York, New York, on October 16 before arriving in Fort Lauderdale on October 19.

Expanded 2026 Itineraries

Holland America Line’s 2026 season will feature 18 unique itineraries, including its standout Icelandic voyage scheduled for June 20, 2026. That trip includes stops in Atlantic Canada and Maine, seven ports in Iceland, and overnights in Reykjavik; St. John’s, Newfoundland; and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Holland America Zuiderdam (Photo Credit: lenic / Shutterstock)

For guests looking for longer adventures, Voldendam will offer 13- and 14-day repositioning cruises between Montreal and Fort Lauderdale or New York in May and September.

Zuiderdam will sail 14-day repositioning voyages in April and October along the Atlantic Coast between Quebec and Miami.

Itineraries are now open for bookings and, for a limited time, cruisers can take advantage of a special “Have It All” premium package.

With this package, guests receive the standard packages of amenities, including shore excursions, specialty dining, Surf Wi-Fi, and a Signature Beverage Package, as well as free prepaid Crew Appreciation gratuities and free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Zuiderdam’s next return to Quebec will be May 24, 2025, while Volendam returns to Montreal on June 21, 2025.