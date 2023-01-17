Holland America Line Presents Special Solar Eclipse Sailings

Holland America Line has revealed new sailings, including special total solar eclipse itineraries, for the line’s 2023-2024 West Coast departures. Included is a special Sea of Cortez sailing with new and unique ports of call, as well as itineraries to Mexico, the Panama Canal, Hawaii, and the Pacific Northwest.

Special Solar Eclipse Cruises

As Holland America Line continues to be a strong cruise presence on the West Coast, sailing from San Diego, Vancouver, and Seattle, the cruise line is offering unique and engaging itineraries for the 2023-2024 season.

One of the top highlights of the season will be a pair of longer voyages specially planned for outstanding viewing of the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

The first solar eclipse cruise is aboard the Rotterdam-class Zaandam, which will depart San Diego on March 30, 2024. The 14-night roundtrip sailing includes visits to a variety of ports along the Mexican Riviera and Baja Peninsula, such as Manzanillo, Huatulco, Puerto Vallarta, Loreto, La Paz, and Cabo San Lucas.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

On the day of the eclipse – April 8, 2024 – the ship will be visiting Mazatlan, right in the midst of the total eclipse zone.

The Pinnacle-class Koningsdam will also offer a special eclipse sailing, departing from San Diego for a 22-night voyage on April 5, 2024, and the vessel will be at sea on April 8 during the eclipse for unparalleled viewing. Ports of call on the cruise include Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, as well as four ports in Hawaii and a visit to Victoria, British Columbia before arriving in Vancouver on April 27.

“We took extra time crafting the solar eclipse cruises so they are perfectly aligned to give our guests a total view,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. “We expect them to book up quickly, so those who are interested shouldn’t delay.”

The astronomical phenomena in April 2024 is the first viewable total solar eclipse in the Northern Hemisphere since August 2017, and there will not be another visible in the Northern Hemisphere until August 2026. It will be the first total solar eclipse to be seen in Mexico since July 1991.

More Mexico Sailings

In addition to the solar eclipse cruises, Holland America Line is offering a wide variety of itineraries from San Diego, visiting unique Mexican destinations and offering guests a variety of options to explore the colorful history, art, culture, and cuisine of each region.

“San Diego is an important homeport for Holland America Line, both from a drive-to market and for guests who fly in, and it’s important for us to be able to offer cruises to a variety of destinations,” said Bodensteiner.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

A total of 39 West Coast departures are available, with distinctive ports of call such as La Paz, Loreto, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Santa Rosalia, Topolobampo, and Zihuatanejo. The exact itinerary will vary depending on the ship, sailing date, and cruise length.

In addition to Zaandam and Koningsdam, the Rotterdam-class Volendam will also be sailing in the region, with a special 12-night “Historical Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez” sailing departing San Diego on December 10, 2023. The carefully curated itinerary will follow the footsteps of author John Steinbeck and biologist Ed Ricketts’ journey in 1951 that inspired books about their experiences.

Together, the three vessels will offer itineraries ranging from 5-22 nights, with a number of popular 7-night Mexican Riviera sailings throughout the season.

Other West Coast Departures

Beyond Mexico, Holland America cruisers will have the opportunity to enjoy Hawaii sailings aboard either Koningsdam and Volendam, with itineraries ranging from 16-18 days. Both roundtrip and one-way sailings are available from San Diego and Vancouver, with the one-way cruises moving between the two homeports.

Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, and Noordam will also offer limited West Coast departures, including quick getaways, classic wine country sailings, and other options.

Four Holland America line vessels will transit the Panama Canal during the 2023-24 season: Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Volendam, and Zaandam. All transits are planned as daytime events, and will include special guests onboard to provide commentary about the engineering and other aspects of the canal as the ships move through the momentous passage. All transits will then visit various Caribbean ports of call before arriving in Fort Lauderdale.

With so many options available, there is a Holland America Line cruise suitable for all guests setting sail from the West Coast.