Here’s Holland America’s Plan for Asia and Australia in 2026-27

With itineraries finalized and bookings now open for sale, Holland America Line has unveiled its series of 2026-27 Australia, New Zealand, and Asia voyages, featuring longer, immersive cruises.

The line will deploy two ships to the region between September 2026 and April 2027; the 1,972-guest Noordam and the 1,964-guest Westerdam. Both vessels are positioned in the same region through mid-spring of 2025, offering some similar itineraries.

Notable highlights of the 2026-27 schedule include four Legendary Voyages, three operated by Noordam and one by Westerdam. These cruises are lengthy, destination-immersive itineraries that range up to 35 days.

And there is more good news for passengers seeking longer vacations at sea. Guests can book Collectors’ Voyages by combining certain back-to-back sailings, with the longest one at 69 days.

Noordam’s Legendary Voyages include two South Pacific Crossings cruises, one each at the beginning and end of the season.

The first is a 34-day sailing from Seattle to Sydney in October 2026, as the ship repositions for the series, and the second is a 29-day cruise in March 2027, as Noordam makes the return trip from Sydney to Seattle.

Noordam’s third Legendary Voyage is the 35-day Legendary Australia Circumnavigation, departing Nov. 15, 2026 and featuring overnight calls in Freemantle (Perth) and Hobart. Also, late-night calls are offered in Adelaide, Philip Island, and Melbourne.

Sailing roundtrip from Sydney, the cruise makes more than a dozen port calls around the country.

“The 35-Day Legendary Australia Circumnavigation is one of our deepest explorations of Australia. Guests have the chance to see all the country has to offer, including its iconic wildlife such as kangaroos and koalas,” said Paul Grigsby, vice president of revenue planning and analytics at Holland America.

Westerdam’s Legendary Voyage is the 28-day Legendary Coral Triangle & Great Barrier Reef, sailing roundtrip from Singapore and calling at ports in the Philippines, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Australia.

Departing on January 3, 2027, the cruise features two days sailing in the Great Barrier Reef and views of the Batu Tara and Krakatau volcanos. One overnight is scheduled for Bali.

Both Ships Offer Shorter Itineraries, Too

Cruisers looking for shorter alternatives can choose from Noordam’s series of 14-day Australia and New Zealand itineraries, sailing between Auckland and Sydney.

Read Also: How You Can Relax and De-Stress on a Cruise

Between January and March 2027, the voyages offer scenic cruising in Milford Sound and Fiorldand National Park, and call at eight ports. One of the itineraries, South Australia Discovery Holiday, invites guests to celebrate Christmas and the New Year holidays at sea.

Westerdam has a series of shorter voyages as well, with most departing from Tokyo. The ship will sail 13- and 14-day Circle Japan cruises as well as a 14-day Japan and South Korea Discovery.

Holland America Line Noordam

Other options include a 14-day Far East Discovery itinerary between Hong Kong and Singapore and a 14-day Philippines, Taiwan, and Japan cruise from Hong Kong.

“We know that the majority of our guests traveling to Asia want cruises that are 14 days or longer, allowing them to more authentically connect with the destination. These carefully curated cruises provide the opportunity to do just that both on board and ashore,” said Grigsby.

All told, the full series of voyages offers passengers a wide choice of departure ports: Sydney, Australia; Vancouver, Canada; Hong Kong, China; Yokohama (Tokyo), Japan; Auckland, New Zealand; Singapore; and Seattle, Washington.

Guests can enjoy late-night port stays in nearly a dozen destinations, including Shanghai, China, Tahiti, French Polynesia, and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Guests can book the line’s Australia, New Zealand and Asia cruises with Holland America’s Have It All premium package, which covers shore excursions, specialty dining, crew tips, a beverage package, and a WiFi plan, among other perks.