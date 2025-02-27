Guests Informed of an Itinerary Change for Disney Treasure

Guests booked aboard one upcoming sailing of the brand new Disney Treasure have been informed of an itinerary change. Fortunately, the change is a port flip-flop and the sailing is more than a year away, giving guests plenty of time to adjust their travel plans and expectations if necessary.

Disney Cruise Line has reached out to booked guests for the May 23, 2026 departure of Disney Treasure with the itinerary adjustment news.

“The itinerary for your cruise has recently been modified by swapping the days the ship will visit Tortola, British Virgin Islands, and St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands,” the email explained.

To be clear, the ship will still be visiting both ports of call as part of her 7-night Eastern Caribbean sailing, only the days of each port visit have been changed.

The original itinerary, departing from Port Canaveral, called for the first two full days to be days at sea, followed by the visit first to Tortola, then to St. Thomas.

Another day at sea followed, then a visit to Disney Cruise Line’s private island destination in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay. The cruise ends back at Port Canaveral on May 30, 2026.

Now, Disney Treasure will still spend Sunday and Monday at sea after her embarkation and departure on Saturday, May 23. The ship will visit St. Thomas first on May 26, followed by Tortola on May 27. The last day at sea and the visit to Castaway Cay remain unchanged.

There are also no changes to the ship’s planned times of departure or return to Port Canaveral.

Disney Treasure is homeported year-round from Florida’s Space Coast, offering alternating 7-night Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean itineraries. The Wish-class ship just debuted in December 2024, and can welcome 4,000 guests aboard on each sailing.

No Explanation Offered for Disney Treasure Itinerary Change

Disney Cruise Line has not given any explanation for why Disney Treasure is swapping the order of port visits for this one cruise, but there could be several reasons.

Most likely is the idea of port congestion, depending on how many other ships are planned for either destination on the originally planned days.

While port schedules can and do change, especially more than a year before scheduled visits, Disney Treasure was the only ship on the schedule for Tortola on the original date of May 26. The following day, which is now when Disney Treasure will be in port, Norwegian Luna is also scheduled for Tortola.

More likely is the schedule in St. Thomas is too crowded for Disney Cruise Line to offer the outstanding experience that guests expect.

Disney Treasure Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: MartinLueke)

On the day Disney Treasure was originally scheduled for the US Virgin Islands – Wednesday, May 27 – four other cruise ships were also planned to be in port.

Among them are some of the largest ships in the world, including Royal Caribbean’s second Icon-class vessel, Star of the Seas, and Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel-class Carnival Celebration. Regal Princess and Celebrity Beyond are also scheduled for St. Thomas on May 27, 2026.

By moving Disney Treasure‘s visit to the day before – May 26 – only Norwegian Luna will also be in port.

This will ensure a much less crowded port with greater tour variety for visiting guests, permitting Disney Treasure travelers to have a much more pleasant experience in the popular and peaceful destination.

Read Also: How Much Is a Disney Cruise in 2025? We Did All the Checking!

Other factors could also be under consideration, such as planned pier construction, renovations, or maintenance, harbor dredging, or the availability of port personnel and local tour operators on the different days.

While all cruise lines strive to maintain their original itineraries whenever possible, a simple adjustment like this one can make a great difference for guests’ cruise experience.

If travelers do not like the new itinerary, there is still plenty of time to switch to a different sailing or cancel their cruise altogether if preferred.