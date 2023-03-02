Global Superstar Named Godmother of P&O Cruises’ Newest Ship Arvia

P&O Cruises has announced that Nicole Scherzinger, lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, will be the godmother of their newest ship, Arvia.

The vessel will be officially named in a world-first beachside ceremony on March 16, 2023, in Barbados, where Scherzinger will also perform. This appointment marks an exciting new chapter in the partnership between the cruise line and the global superstar.

A Star-Studded Godmother Tradition

The role of a ship’s godmother is a longstanding maritime tradition that symbolizes good luck and protection for the vessel and its passengers. In recent years, cruise lines have turned to celebrities to add glitz and glamour to the naming ceremony, and P&O Cruises is no exception.

Over the years, the company has invited several famous names to serve as godmothers, including Dame Helen Mirren, Darcey Bussell, and even Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. The appointment of Nicole Scherzinger as the godmother of Arvia is a testament to her global superstar status and widespread appeal.

Scherzinger will participate in a beachside ceremony in Barbados where she will perform live and officially name the newest P&O Cruises ship. The naming ceremony of Arvia is set to be an unforgettable event, with the ship’s godmother leading the festivities.

Taking place on Thursday, March 16, 2023, the ceremony will be broadcast worldwide on the cruise line’s official YouTube channel. P&O Cruises’ decision to broadcast the ceremony on its official YouTube channel means that viewers worldwide can enjoy the celebrations from the comfort of their homes.

A Perfect Partnership

P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow expressed his excitement about the partnership with Nicole Scherzinger, who he calls the perfect fit for P&O Cruises.

“We could not be more thrilled that she has agreed to be Arvia’s “godmother” and will be with us on March 16 when Arvia is officially named in the Caribbean. Through her many appearances on some of the UK’s best-loved shows, Nicole has won the hearts of the British public.”

Her involvement reflects everything that P&O Cruises stands for – a modern, forward-thinking holiday company which has always excelled in the levels of cutting-edge entertainment we provide.”

Photo Courtesy: P&O Cruises / James Robinson for Christopher Ison

Paul Ludlow emphasized P&O Cruises’ dedication to providing exceptional entertainment to its guests, stating that the company works with hundreds of performers and that the collaboration with Nicole Scherzinger reflects the cruise line’s commitment to excellence in entertainment.

Nicole Scherzinger has expressed her excitement at the opportunity to serve as the godmother of Arvia: “This is an extraordinary and special opportunity for me to create a visual and musical feast for people to immerse themselves in, with the sea as their backdrop, giving them something to truly remember. I want to create an experience to remember for the audiences of Iona and Arvia and I am delighted to become part of the P&O Cruises family.”

Arvia to Spend Summer in Europe

Arvia, a sister ship to the popular Iona, is the largest cruise ship ever built for P&O Cruises, weighing 185,581 gross tons. She features 15 guest decks, over 30 dining venues and bars, six entertainment lounges, and four pools.

The excel-class LNG-powered cruise ship can accommodate up to 5,200 guests and is staffed by a team of 1,800 international crew members. The cruise ship sailed on her maiden voyage just before Christmas 2022.

Arvia will sail in the Caribbean for a few weeks more before crossing the Atlantic to Southampton in the UK. From there, the cruise ship will sail 14-day cruises to the Mediterranean, visiting ports in Spain such as La Coruna and Palma De Mallorca.

After that, Arvia will sail to La Spezia in Italy, followed by Marseille, France. After two more stops in Spain, visiting Barcelona and Cadiz, Arvia will return to Southampton.