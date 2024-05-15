Godmother Named for Second Margaritaville at Sea Ship

Margaritaville at Sea has named a very special godmother for the cruise line’s second vessel, Margaritaville at Sea Islander. The honor goes to Savannah Buffett, eldest daughter of the late singer, songwriter, and sailor Jimmy Buffet, who passed away on September 1, 2023.

The choice is a spectacular one, as Savannah carries on her own legacy of maritime culture as well as diverse cultural talents, including acting, literature, and photography. She co-authored two children’s books with her father, has hosted radio shows, and was a back-up singer in the 1998 music video “Jamaica Farewell.”

“We are honored to have Savannah as the Godmother of the Islander as she embodies the lifestyle Jimmy was passionate about: life on the water, great food, entertainment, and everything our guests have come to enjoy while vacationing with Margaritaville at Sea,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea.

Savannah Buffett

Savannah will officially christen the new ship when it is ready to set sail in what is sure to be a lively and colorful ceremony befitting the Margaritaville vibe and the ship’s new image.

“I’m beyond excited to be named Godmother of Margaritaville at Sea Islander and look forward to rendering the right concoction of love and luck so she may plow the seas amidst smooth, untroubled waters in search of that one particular harbor,” said Savannah.

“As a descendent of captains and boat builders, I accept this honor in tribute to the legacy of my seafaring ancestors. Cheers to many a lovely cruise!”

The date and other details of the ship’s naming ceremony have not been announced, but is likely to be close to the ship’s debut in mid-June.

“Jimmy would be thrilled that Savannah is the Godmother of the Islander,” said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville Holdings. “With his eldest daughter holding this honor, the christening of the Islander will be a very, very special day for all of us.”

Cruise ship christenings typically involve exclusive performances, VIP attendees, various speeches from cruise line executives, blessings for the vessel and all who sail on her, and other memorable activities. The culmination of the event is breaking a bottle of champagne over the ship’s hull in a centuries-old maritime tradition.

Sailing on Margaritaville at Sea Islander

The new cruise ship’s inaugural voyage will depart from Port Tampa Bay on June 14, 2024. The 4-night sailing includes will visit Cozumel, Mexico, and will also feature two full days at sea for guests to enjoy all the features of the newly renovated ship.

Fan favorites found aboard the cruise line’s first ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, will also be found aboard Margaritaville at Sea Islander. This includes pickleball, a Margaritaville-inspired cornhole and mini-golf course, and the famous Cheeseburger in Paradise eatery. The ship also features new, exclusive spaces, including the Caribbean Amphibian Play Pad and Slide.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander

Formerly Costa Atlantica, the 85,619-gross-ton Margaritaville at Sea Islander is now finishing a full renovation for her new tropical personality, featuring vibrant colors and classic Margaritaville touches. The 12-deck ship can welcome 2,650 passengers for rollicking good times.

In addition to her 4-night sailings to Cozumel, the ship will also offer 5-night cruises that will visit both Key West and Cozumel. Select departure dates will also feature Progreso as a port of call.

In 2025, Margaritaville at Sea Islander will also begin offering select longer itineraries, including 5- and 7-night cruises and expanding port of call offerings to include Costa Maya, Belize, Jamaica, and Grand Cayman.

The ship will remain homeported from Port Tampa Bay year-round at least through 2025.