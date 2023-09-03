Cruise Lines Tribute Iconic Margaritaville Singer Jimmy Buffet

Cruise lines have offered touching tributes the day after the death of iconic singer, songwriter, and vacation-lover Jimmy Buffett, who passed on September 1, 2023 after a battle with lymphoma. The “Margaritaville” musician’s lyrical legacy not only shows on the decks of the boutique cruise line that bears his signature song name, but is familiar to cruise travelers everywhere.

Jimmy Buffett Passes From Skin Cancer

Jimmy Buffet (b. December 25, 1946) passed peacefully on Friday, September 1, after a brief stay on hospice due to the effects of several years’ battling lymphoma.

Most famous for his vacation-style vibes and vibrant love of life, the 76-year-old singer-songwriter created an empire with the breakout hit “Margaritaville” and various licensing tie-ins, restaurants, alcoholic beverages, resorts, and so much more.

Margaritaville at Sea is the boutique cruise line, launched in 2022 after rebranding from Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, that bears his name, tropical influence, and dedication to relaxation and vacation enjoyment.

Drinks at Margaritaville (Photo Credit: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock)

“On behalf of everyone (who works, visits, or lives) in Margaritaville, we mourn the loss of Jimmy, a true national treasure, and express our heartfelt condolences to his family and everyone around the world who loves him,” the cruise line wrote on social media following Buffett’s death.

“We celebrate his life, believe his spirit lives on like a never-ending encore, and will see his radiant smile and that twinkle in his eye when we look towards the sun and will continue to share his way of life wherever, whenever we can.”

Photo Credit: Joe Ciciless / Shutterstock

Margaritaville at Sea offers 2-night cruises to Freeport in the Bahamas, with options for hotel stays for longer getaways. The cruise line’s one ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, is decked out in tropical hues with instantly recognizable tropical beach and vacation accents such as palm trees, flip-flops, colorful parrots, and surfboards.

Earlier this year, the ship underwent an extensive upgrade and refreshment, bringing even more tropical ambience onboard.

Influences on All Cruise Lines

It isn’t just aboard Margaritaville at Sea Paradise that Jimmy Buffett’s songs and vacation-loving spirit set sail. The globally familiar tune “Margaritaville” and other Jimmy Buffett hits are popular at deck parties and on Caribbean private islands for many cruise lines, setting the scene for a relaxing, fun vacation.

“Many of you reading this will at some point, have been on the Lido deck of one of our ships, Fun Ship special in hand, singing along to Cheese Burger in Paradise and Margaritaville,” reflected John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador. “May your soul rest in peace, Jimmy. Thank you from all the Carnival Cruise Line family for the many years of music that you have blessed our cruises with.”

Margaritaville’s Jimmy Buffet

Royal Caribbean International also raised a glass to Jimmy Buffett, offering complimentary Margaritas to everyone on the line’s Caribbean-based ships to toast the legend.

“For many who worked, lived or sailed the Caribbean, Jimmy Buffett really helped make it even more enjoyable,” said Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean. “Many a Margarita over a Caribbean sunset just tasted so much better!”

Margaritaville at Ports of Call

No matter which cruise lines guests have sailed with, Margaritaville restaurants have been a top hotspot at various ports of call for great food, generous drinks, and of course, fantastic music.

From Paradise Island in the Bahamas to Cozumel, Mexico to Grand Turk, Key West, Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, and more, Margaritaville restaurants offered a true taste of paradise in some of the top tropical cruise destinations in the world.

