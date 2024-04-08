Godmother Named for Biggest Ever Princess Cruises Ship

The newest and largest ever Princess Cruises ship, Sun Princess, will have a godmother worth of her amazing presence. Award-winning British actress Hannah Waddingham will fulfill the ceremonial role for the new ship and will officially christen the vessel at a star-studded naming ceremony in Barcelona on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Sun Princess Godmother Named

Hannah Waddingham will serve as godmother for the stunning new Sun Princess, fulfilling the role with her distinctive elegance and grace that she has brought to multiple roles as both an actress and a singer.

Waddingham has been well-known in the Apple TV+ show “Ted Lasso” for which she earned multiple accolades, among them a Primetime Emmy, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and two Golden Glove and Screen Actors Guide nominations. Her own shows have also earned her BAFTA TV Award nominations and Best Entertainment Performance awards.

“We’re delighted to welcome the illuminous and elegant Hannah Waddingham to serve as Godmother for our sensational new Sun Princess,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Just like Sun Princess, she exudes sophistication, beauty and wonderment through her inspiring work as a talented and award-winning actress and performer.”

Naming Ceremony Announced

The ship’s official naming ceremony is planned for Port of Barcelona on Tuesday, April 23, during a 10-day roundtrip sailing from Civitavecchia (Rome). Along the way, the ship will be visiting top Mediterranean ports of call including Gibraltar, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, Genoa, and La Spezia.

Hannah Waddingham

Few details of the naming ceremony have yet been announced, but the event is sure to include celebrity and VIP appearances for special performances, as well as time-honored maritime traditions that include blessings for the ship and all who sail on her.

Guests onboard for the special even are also likely to receive special keepsakes of the occasion and will have the opportunity to participate in once-in-a-lifetime events as the new ship is officially sworn into service.

It is not uncommon for new cruise ships to sail for several weeks or months before they are officially christened. This provides ample time for any finishing details to be completed on the new vessel, as well as for any operational or onboard needs to be refined.

Princess Cruises’ Godmothers

Waddingham joins an elite cadre of amazing godmothers who have symbolically represented Princess Cruises’ illustrious fleet, including Diana, Princess of Wales (Royal Princess, 1984), Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales (Royal Princess, 2013); Audrey Hepburn (Star Princess, 1989); Sophia Loren (Crown Princess, 1990); Jill Whelan (Caribbean Princess, 2004) and Martha Stewart (Crown Princess, 2006).

“We’re truly honored Hannah will officially name our most impressive, luxurious and stunning Love Boat ever created, and join an esteemed group of Princess Godparents including members of the Royal family,” said Padgett.

It is entirely appropriate for a distinctive and renowned figure to be chosen as Sun Princess’ godmother, as the vessel is one of the most distinctive ever to be part of the Princess Cruises fleet.

The Giant Sun Princess Cruise Ship

At 177,882 gross tons, the new Sphere-class Sun Princess is the largest ship ever built for Princess Cruises, and is the first vessel in the fleet to be powered by liquefied natural gas.

She is also home to outstanding new and reimagined venues, such as The Dome – a geodesic, glass-enclosed transformational space inspired by Santorini’s iconic terraces. The Sphere Atrium, the ship’s central piazza, offers a new open concept with phenomenal ocean views, evoking relaxation and a sense of space right into the heart of the ship.

Sun Princess Cruise Ship

Guests onboard will be treated to phenomenal culinary options, such as Spellbound by Magic Castle, an immersive dining experience that brings a sense of magic to the taste buds, as well as Makoto Ocean for creative sushi with Chef Makoto Okuwa and a new pop-up specialty restaurant, The Butcher’s Block by Dario, with curated steaks and prime cuts from Dario Cecchini.

Exciting entertainment with exclusive Cirque Eloize performances, the two-story Lotus Spa, the largest casino in the cruise line’s fleet, more than 200 premium brands of retail merchandise, the multi-generational family zone Park19, and much more are ready to welcome guests aboard Sun Princess.

The new ship is now sailing amazing Mediterranean itineraries with departures available from Rome, Athens, and Barcelona, depending on the sailing date. In September, Sun Princess will make her first transatlantic voyage to move to Fort Lauderdale, where she will homeport through March 2025, offering a variety of Caribbean and Mexico cruises.

The ship will return to the Mediterranean for the summer 2025 season, and will be back to Fort Lauderdale once again in November 2025.