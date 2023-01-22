Fourth Edge-Class Celebrity Cruise Ship Floats Out at Shipyard

Celebrity Cruises has reached a significant milestone with its fourth Edge-class cruise ship, Celebrity Ascent. The vessel, currently under construction, has floated out onto the water for the first time at the shipyard.

Celebrity Ascent Float Out

The cruise line, which Royal Caribbean owns, marks a major construction milestone for its upcoming new cruise ship, the Celebrity Ascent. The fourth Edge-class ship officially touched water for the first time at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, on Sunday, January 21.

This now marks a new phase in the construction process, with most of the exterior work completed. Workers at the yard and contractors will begin to shift their focus on the interior spaces, bringing the Celebrity Ascent to life just in time for delivery at the end of 2023.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

“So much more than a ship, Celebrity Ascent will be the embodiment of a relaxed luxury resort at sea, and I can’t imagine a more exciting way to start the new year than by celebrating this important construction milestone,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

“The collaboration between the shipyard and Celebrity teams continues to be extraordinary and I am grateful to all involved for their passion and expertise. Momentum and anticipation is quickly building for this ship and we’ll continue to share her progress and all that awaits our guests onboard this next installation in our groundbreaking, next-generation Edge Series,” Perlo added.

The last major construction milestone took place in August 2022, when Celebrity Cruises celebrated the keel-laying ceremony. Less than a year later, the ship’s substructure is already complete!

Over the coming months, the Celebrity Ascent will be moored at another location out of the dry dock as work continues. Still to come will be the much important sea trials to ensure the ship is sea-worthy. The delivery ceremony will then take place not long after, just before the maiden voyage.

Fourth Edge Class Cruise Ship

The Celebrity Ascent is scheduled to debut in December 2023. When it does, the ship will bring all the innovative features that sister ships Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Apex, and Celebrity Beyond have brought.

Celebrity Cruises’ newest vessel will have transformational accommodations, including two-story Edge Villa staterooms, allowing guests access to the ship’s suite-only Retreat Sun Deck. Just like the other ships in the class, there will also be Infinite Veranda staterooms that take advantage of what would be a balcony.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

One of the most notable features of the Edge class is the Magic Carpet; located on just one side of the ship, it can become a platform that lowers to water level and can be used for things such as tendering. The venue can also be used as a bar and restaurant when not being lowered.

The ship also features the Nate Berkus-designed Sunset Bar and 30 different food and drink venues, including Le Petit Chef, the Eden Restaurant, and Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud.

Following a transatlantic journey from Europe to Florida, Celebrity Ascent will debut on December 3 out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with guests for the first time. The maiden voyage from the port will be a seven-night Western Caribbean cruise, including visits to St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and Purto Plata, before returning home on December 10, 2023.

The new 140,600 gross ton Celebrity cruise ship will continue to sail alternating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. The ship will be able to carry 3,260 passengers at double occupancy.