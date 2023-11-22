Former Norwegian Cruise Line CEO Puts $15.9 Million Mansion Up for Sale

Frank Del Rio, the former CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, has listed his Vero Beach, Florida, mansion for $15.9 million, following his retirement in June.

Known for his extensive career in the cruise industry, Del Rio has decided to embark on a new journey, embracing the life of a cruise guest after years at the helm of one of the world’s leading cruise companies.

Del Rio’s Nautical Mansion Hits the Market

The mansion of former Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings CEO Frank Del Rio has been put up for sale so that Del Rio can spend more time with family onboard cruise ships.

Frank Del Rio’s oceanfront property, spanning approximately 5,648 square feet, stands out with its unique design, reminiscent of the ships he once oversaw, featuring design elements similar to the Norwegian Cruise Line ships. The property has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and 0.64 acres outside.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Frank Del Rio Property (Photo Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty)

The luxury property listing says: “Along the coastline of Vero Beach, this masterpiece of modern luxury has undergone a complete transformation. 7 bedrooms and 8.5 baths, inclusive of the guest wing with private entry and laundry. Gorgeous wood floors throughout, custom built-ins from Italy and a Snaidero luxury kitchen featuring crystal quartz counters and luxe appliances.

The property was bought for $2.46 million in 2015 and later renovated for an additional $3.5 million, excluding over a million dollars worth of furniture and artwork. The home showcases custom Italian built-ins, wood flooring, and a surround-sound system. It was built in 1997.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Frank Del Rio Property (Photo Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty)

“Expansive oceanfront loggia and new patio with saltwater pool, sundeck, summer kitchen, full cabana bath and maintenance free Trex beach walkway. State-of-the-art Savant home automation with whole-house surround sound, Lutron lighting control, wireless networking and security,” the listing continues.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Frank Del Rio Property (Photo Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty)

Del Rio’s decision to sell his mansion aligns with his desire to spend more time on cruises with his family. His first post-retirement voyage is a 20-day Antarctica sailing aboard the 1,250-guest Oceania Marina, a significant change for Del Rio, who founded Oceania in 2002.

Embracing a Life at Sea

Starting his professional career at Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Company, which later became part of KPMG, he transitioned into the hospitality sector with Certified Vacations and Renaissance Cruises.

After Renaissance’s bankruptcy post-9/11, Del Rio co-founded Oceania Cruises, a venture that demanded substantial personal investment but eventually flourished. This later merged into Prestige Cruise Holdings, the parent company of Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

As CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Del Rio led the company following the merger of Prestige Cruise Holdings with Norwegian. His leadership saw the company’s stock price soar and later navigated Norwegian through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is the third biggest cruise operator in the world, behind Royal Caribbean Group and Carnival Corporation, and the fourth biggest worldwide. Del Rio will have ample ships to choose from when he decides to go cruising in the coming years.

Onboard the Regent Seven Seas Cruises fleet, Del Rio can choose from six different cruise ships: Seven Seas Navigator, Seven Seas Voyager, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Splendor, and Seven Seas Grandeur. Oceania Cruises has seven ships in its fleet, including Marina, Riviera, Regatta, Nautica, Insignia, Sirena, Vista, and Allura.

Of course, the biggest cruise line in NCLH is Norwegian Cruise Line, which now has 18 cruise ships. The cruise line recently announced its newest addition, Norwegian Aqua, a ship that Del Rio is sure to be sailing on in the coming years, as he goes from cruise CEO to cruise passenger.