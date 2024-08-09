Footage Captures Cruise Passenger Falling Overboard Norwegian Spirit

A Taiwanese cruise guest tragically died after falling overboard from Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Spirit yesterday, August 8, 2024.

The incident, which occurred during a voyage off the coast of Taiwan, has left both passengers and worldwide viewers in shock as disturbing video footage, captured by a fellow passenger, has quickly spread online.

The passenger, identified only as a man in his 30s, was reportedly traveling alone when he fell from the ship’s deck. Despite an immediate search and rescue operation, the man’s body was recovered, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cruise Hive is not showing the moment the overboard was caught on camera out of respect for the man’s family and loved ones.

Fellow passenger Kenji Lao Wang was with his wife and son when the incident occurred. After setting up a camera to record his family during a sea day en route to the port of Keelung (Chilung), Taiwan, Wang was taking photos with his family when he noticed someone fall overboard. He immediately called for security.

“Someone just jumped in front of us,” Wang says in a video shared on YouTube after the fall. “Now the crew is clearing the deck and sending everyone inside. I don’t know why but he jumped with something, seems like a handbag.”

Wang reported the ship stopped immediately and the crew responded quickly by clearing the decks. He also added, “This is very shocking to me; never been in a situation like this.”

Another passenger, Vivi Hsu, shared her experience on social media, saying, “We were just enjoying the view when suddenly we heard a commotion. I saw a man struggling to hold onto the railing before he fell. It was terrifying—something I’ll never forget.”

Activating emergency protocols, Norwegian Spirit crew members deployed lifeboats and coordinated with the local coast guard to search for the missing man. The search efforts were hampered by the 75,904-gross-ton ship’s speed before it had stopped and rough sea conditions.

Other passengers reported seeing maritime personnel and security staff taking photos and sealing off a room near where the man had been staying.

Norwegian Cruise Line is cooperating with an investigation by the Coast Guard and conducting an internal investigation into the tragedy. It has also offered counseling services to passengers and crew members affected by the incident.

Safety Protocols in Place

While incidents of passengers falling overboard are rare, they are taken seriously by cruise lines.

The International Maritime Organization’s International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) requires cruise ships to have specific measures in place. SOLAS also mandates all ships carry out regular drills and training to prepare for emergencies, including man-overboard scenarios.

When a passenger goes overboard on a cruise ship, the event triggers a series of highly coordinated protocols to rescue the individual.

Once crew is altered and the ship’s bridge is notified, the ship is brought to an emergency stop as the crew initiates man-overboard procedures, which include launching lifeboats. The crew may also deploy life rings and other floatation devices.

The 2,032-passenger Norwegian Spirit, made her debut in Asia on May 26, 2024, during a 10-day cruise from Tokyo.

Its current schedule is operating local voyages from homeports in Tokyo, Taipei, and Incheon, Korea. Its international voyages resume in Southeast Asia September 22, 2025, through November 17, 2025.