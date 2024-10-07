Firefighter on Vacation Dives in to Rescue Overboard Cruise Passenger

Not all heroes wear capes – some wear swim trunks. Such is the case with Rory Foy, and Irish firefighter and paramedic who dove into action when a cruise ship passenger was in distress recently in Honduras.

As an unidentified cruise ship was docking, a passenger on board fell overboard but Foy was nearby and responded immediately. He jumped into the water, grabbed a life ring that had been tossed toward the person in distress, and swam with it to them to assist.

“Firefighter/Paramedic Rory Foy who is on holiday in Honduras sprang into action after a person fell overboard when a cruise ship was docking in port,” the Dublin Fire Brigade posted on social media on Thursday, October 3.

“Rory, who is a swift water rescue technician took a lifebuoy thrown by a bystander and swam to the person with it. Here’s hoping the rest of the holiday is quieter!”

There has been no definitive confirmation about which ship the incident happened from. It is possible it may have been Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas when the vessel visited Roatan that day as part of a 7-night Western Caribbean itinerary that had departed Galveston, Texas on September 29.

Photos of the incident that show Foy in the water show a light blue hull, characteristic of a Royal Caribbean ship, in the background, but there have been no releases from cruise lines.

Furthermore, there is no confirmation of the date when the incident occurred. Royal Caribbean ships visit Honduras often, including Enchantment of the Seas on October 1 as well.

Ships from Carnival Cruise Line are also frequent guests (Carnival Dream was in port on October 2), while vessels from Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, and Princess Cruises are less frequent visitors.

Many commentors are praising Foy’s quick actions and calling for him to be given an official commendation for his heroic behavior.

“Well done Rory, you’re amazing. I hope this is recognized with a bravery award. You absolutely deserve it.”

“Heroes never rake a break, well done that man. Deserves a medal.”

“What a legend. Dublin firefighters are heroes, even while on holiday.”

The guest who fell overboard has not been identified, nor has any information on their condition or the circumstances of the incident been released.

More Heroic Cruise Rescues

While most cruise vacations sail forward without incident, there are occasional eye-popping rescues and life-saving measures that happen onboard, at sea, or in ports of call, no matter how unusual the circumstances or who is in distress.

For example, refugee rescues can be frequent at different times of year, when cruise ships come across small, non-seaworthy boats in distress as those aboard take tremendous risks to seek out a new and better life.

Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas was involved in the rescue of six fishermen and a dog in January 2024. The operation occurred during a week-long Western Caribbean sailing.

Cruise ships don’t even restrict their emergency help to other types of watercraft. In 2019, Regal Princess rescued two people after a plane crash southeast of Grand Turk.

Medical evacuations are another type of rescue regularly handled from cruise ships. While ships will attempt to reach a port to disembark a traveler who needs emergency care, it isn’t always possible and airlifts are occasionally necessary.

Such a harrowing rescue happened in May 2024 when a young man aboard Carnival Venezia required an airlift due to an abdominal emergency, which required a military medical airlift while the ship was more than 400 nautical miles out to sea.

The rescue was successful, and the young man – Aiden Parker – was able to recently reunite via a video call on Good Morning America with the onboard physician – Stephanie Weiss, MD – who made the call that ultimately saved his life.

Carnival Cruise Line has also stepped up to ensure that Parker and Weiss are able to reunite in person.

“I was so touched by the “virtual” reunion that Good Morning America aired today with our Carnival Cruise Line Dr. Stephanie Weiss and Aidan and his mom Angela, that I think we should do a real-life reunion!” said Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line.

“We reached out to the family and we are going to have them come back and sail with us for an in-person celebration on Carnival Celebration with Dr. Stephanie!”

From refugee rescues as small boats are awash to critical evacuations for medical emergencies, there are always those willing to step and take risks to ensure the safety of all of those around them.

Cruise Hive salutes those heroes who so selflessly take the steps necessary to safeguard everyone, and hopes there will always be those nearby whenever anyone needs help, on land or at sea.