12-Year-Old Reunites With Cruise Ship Doctor Who Saved His Life

Not all news is bad news. In fact, some good news can bring tears to our eyes, such as when 12-year-old Aiden Parker reunited with Stephanie Weiss, MD, the Carnival Cruise Line senior physician who played a critical role in saving his life earlier this year.

During a video call aired on Good Morning America on October 4, 2024, Aiden and his mother thanked Dr. Weiss.

“I probably wouldn’t still be here if you weren’t there to help me,” Aiden said during his first encounter with the doctor since the incident in May.

Dr. Weiss, visibly moved, responded by encouraging him to visit the ship’s medical center again.

“Just to say ‘hi;’ nothing else!” she joked.

On May 4, 2024, Aiden was airlifted from Carnival Venezia after suffering a life-threatening abdominal emergency while the ship was more than 400 nautical miles off the eastern coast of the United States.

The ship had been on a 10-day voyage to the Caribbean, departing from New York City on April 26, and was en route back to its homeport when the emergency occurred.

Dr. Weiss quickly determined that Aiden’s condition could not be treated onboard and required immediate specialized medical care. Although a civilian rescue is not the norm, the U.S. Air Force responded to the call, sending 920th Rescue Wing, a specialized unit equipped for medical evacuations.

Stationed at Patrick Space Force Base near Cocoa Beach, Florida, the team mobilized quickly, deploying two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters, supported by two HC-130J Combat King II aircraft for mid-air fueling. Due to the distance, the helicopters needed to refuel four times during the flight.

Aiden and his mother were airlifted from the ship and transported to a hospital, where he spent a month recovering.

“I just wanted to say thank you for helping me and making me feel better,” Aiden told the crying doctor.

John Heald, brand ambassador for Carnival Cruise Line, shared the heartwarming story on his social media channels.

“I often use the words ‘Carnival Cruise Line family,’ and here is an absolute prime example of that,” Heald said. “Join me in wishing this young man nothing but healthy and happy days and to give thanks to our wonderful doctor who saved his life.”

Cruise Doctors as Heroes

Aiden’s dramatic airlift from Carnival Venezia has been one of several life-saving rescues at sea this year aboard Carnival Corporation ships. On September 24, 2024, an 8-year-old boy was airlifted from Princess Cruises’ Royal Princess.

Carnival Cruise Line Air Force Airlift (Photo Credit: 920th RQW)

The vessel was about 20 miles off the coast of Eureka, California, when the boy suffered from a severe case of appendicitis. After being evaluated by the ship’s doctor, an emergency call was made to the U.S. Coast Guard.

In that instance, the Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay navigated through dense fog to secure the boy and his family. They were flown to a nearby hospital, where the child underwent a successful emergency appendectomy.

Similarly, on April 27, 2024, Carnival Sunshine saved one of its own when a 35-year-old crew member was airlifted due to a serious medical condition.

Sailing about 160 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida, a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter responded to the call and arrived to airlift the crew member and a nurse to a medical center, saving the crew member’s life.

In each case, the swift response from the cruise line’s medical teams has led to numerous happy endings and highlight their essential roles on board every cruise ship.