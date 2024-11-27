Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises News

Feeling the Love as Princess Cruises Debuts at Port Canaveral

By Melissa Mayntz
Last Update:
Reading Time:2 min.
Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral
Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral (Photo Courtesy: Port Canaveral)

You can receive daily cruise news updates directly to your inbox, so you don't miss a thing! Go ahead and Subscribe here.

The very first “Love Boat” ever to set sail from Port Canaveral has arrived with festive fanfare at her new homeport. This represents great expansion in the port’s popularity as well as more diversity of sailings available for Princess Cruises fans.

Caribbean Princess sailed into the central Florida homeport early Wednesday morning, November 27, 2024 following her transatlantic cruise from Rome at the end of her European season.

Now, the 112,894-gross-ton, modified Grand class ship will be offering diverse Caribbean itineraries as befits her name. She will remain sailing from Port Canaveral through mid-April 2025, at which time she will relocate for the Alaska sailing season.

“We’re proud to welcome home Caribbean Princess, as she is a perfect addition to this market providing cruise guests with even more attractive and varied cruise options departing from Port Canaveral,” said Captain John Murray, Port Canaveral’s CEO.

As is maritime tradition, the ship was welcomed with key Port Canaveral executives as well as Princess Cruises’ leadership executives on hand for the historic arrival and a momentous plaque exchange between Canaveral Port Authority Commissioner Kevin Markey and Caribbean Princess’s master, Captain Vincenzo Lubrano Lobianco.

“We’re very excited to homeport Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises.  “Port Canaveral has earned its well-deserved reputation as one of the premier ports in cruising and we’re proud and honored to be a part of the Space Coast community.”

Thornton also noted the convenience of Port Canaveral for both fly-in and drive-in travelers, as well as the cruise port’s excellent cruise terminal facilities that make it one of the top-rated cruise homeports by experienced cruisers.

In further celebration of the occasion, as well as to support the local community that Princess Cruises is now joining, the cruise line donated two pallets of food to the South Brevard Sharing Center, a local food pantry and community resource center.

This donation is especially welcome the day before Thanksgiving, as it will help ensure more families can be provided with food during uncertain times.

Sailing from Central Florida Aboard Caribbean Princess

The inaugural sailing of Caribbean Princess from her new homeport is a 4-night Thanksgiving getaway to Grand Turk, where the ship will be visiting on Friday, November 29 before returning to Port Canaveral on Sunday, December 1.

Caribbean Princess will be offering a diverse selection of Caribbean cruises during her season at Port Canaveral, with both Eastern and Western routes on her schedule.

Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral
Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral (Photo Courtesy: Port Canaveral)

Read Also: When Is the Best Time to Cruise the Caribbean?

Depending on the sailing date and itinerary length, the ship will be visiting such top ports as St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan, Amber Cove, Grand Turk, Freeport, Roatan, Belize City, Costa Maya, Cozumel, and more.

Sailings range from 6- and 8-night voyages to combined cruises for 14 full days aboard the outstanding vessel, giving travelers every opportunity to enjoy all of her features, amenities, and hospitality. Onboard, guests will also find the innovative Medallion class technology for digitized convenience and a seamless experience.

After spending the 2025 summer season sailing in Alaska, Caribbean Princess will offer winter sailings from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale before returning to Port Canaveral for the summer 2026 season, when she will offer 7-night itineraries through October 2026.

Caribbean Princess can welcome 3,140 passengers aboard and is also home to approximately 1,200 international crew members who are eager to welcome all travelers to their new homeport.

If you enjoyed the article and would like no fuss daily cruise news to your inbox directly from Cruise Hive, you can Subscribe here.

Voting is now open at the Cruise Hive Awards, including your favorite cruise ships, cruise lines, ship features, private islands and homeports!

Melissa Mayntz
Melissa Mayntz
Melissa has been offering her expertise on cruises since 2017 and reporting on cruise news since 2021. her work has been featured in newspapers, blogs, and websites on a wide range of subjects, but cruises remain her favorite topic to cover. She has been on more than 40 voyages to the Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii, and more, and always has at least one more sailing booked on the horizon.

Don't Miss Cruise Hive's Daily Update!

Free expert cruise tips and news from Cruise Hive! We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Don't Miss Any Cruise News!

We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2024. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copy link
CopyCopied