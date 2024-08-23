Princess Cruises Will Sail its Largest-Ever Caribbean Season

Princess Cruises has opened nearly 100 Caribbean itineraries that two of its ships, Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess, will sail during its largest-ever summer of 2026.

The seasonal deployment will mark the first time the Love Boat cruise line is operating voyages across all three Caribbean regions — Eastern, Western, and Southern.

The 3,560-guest Regal Princess will homeport at Port Everglades, while the 3,140-guest Caribbean Princess will sail from Port Canaveral, giving the line a solid presence in the Sunshine State.

With the ships offering alternate Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries, cruisers can combine two weeklong sailings into 14-day Caribbean Adventurer voyages that explore both regions.

“Princess continues to expand access to our world-class premium experience now operating from eight North America homeports. With ships now departing from both Central Florida and South Florida, it’s easier and more convenient than ever to set sail aboard the iconic Love Boat,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

Both Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess each will operate a “Southern Caribbean Islander” cruise at the beginning and end of the 2026 summer season.

Caribbean Princess will sail a 13-day “Southern Caribbean Islander” from Port Everglades to Port Canaveral on April 28, 2026, with port calls to Princess Cays; Aruba; Curaçao; Bonaire; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Amber Cove; Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; and Nassau, Bahamas.

Regal Princess’ 14-day “Southern Caribbean Islander” will sail from Port Everglades to New York on September 5, 2026, calling at Curaçao, Aruba, Grenada, Barbados, Dominica, St. Maarten, and San Juan.

The cruise line’s August 23, 2024 announcement detailing the wide array of itinerary choices also came with booking incentives for members of the line’s Captain’s Circle loyalty program.

Bookings made by October 31, 2024 qualify for a $50 per person onboard credit for voyages of 7 to 10 days, and a $100 per person credit for guests choosing 14-day Caribbean Adventurer cruises.

All cruise guests who sail their first voyage onboard a Princess Cruises’ ship automatically become Gold-level members of the program. With each successive cruise, guests earn points and additional benefits and perks.

As repeat guests wrack up points, they move through higher loyalty levels, including Ruby, Platinum, and Elite. Members enjoy onboard discounts, priority access to activities, special gatherings, and other bonuses.

Ships Offer a Wide Variety of Eastern and western Caribbean Port Calls

Regal Princess, a Royal-class ship that launched in 2013, will sail two, 7-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries. “Eastern Caribbean With Bahamas” calls at Princess Cays, Amber Cove, and Grand Turk, while “Eastern Caribbean With St. Thomas” features visits to Princess Cays, San Juan, and St. Thomas.

The ship’s “Western Caribbean With Mexico” voyages, also 7 nights, call at Cozumel and Belize City, and Roatan, Honduras.

Photo Copyright: Princess Cruises

Caribbean Princess, a Grand-class ship that entered service in 2003, will operate three itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean. The 6-day “Eastern Caribbean with Turks & Caicos” calls at Nassau, Amber Cove, and Grand Turk. A 7-day option adds a call to Princess Cays.

Another 7-day option, “Eastern Caribbean with Puerto Rico,” visits San Juan, Amber Cove, and Grand Turk.

Sailing to the Western Caribbean, the ship offers a 7-day “Western Caribbean with Mexico” cruise, calling at Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Roatan.

All of the summer 2026 cruises can be booked with the line’s Princes Plus or Princess Premier packages, which add several inclusive amenities and services such as WiFi, beverages, specialty dining, crew gratuities, and other perks.

Princess Cruises recently enhanced the Princess Premier package, making it more inclusive by covering unlimited daily beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, unlimited specialty restaurant dining, and unlimited use of MedallionNet Max Wi-Fi.

Popular specialty dining venues on the ships include Sabatini’s, Chef’s Table Lumiere, Crown Grill, and Ocean Terrace Seafood Bar.